back
How sea otters protect themselves from the cold
No need for blubber when you've got the densest fur in the animal kingdom. 😍
12/09/2018 7:27 AM
- 404.0k
- 2.3k
- 54
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
29 comments
Sue A.01/14/2019 17:35
Hi Tori , very interesting love you and miss you
George V.12/27/2018 20:06
Симке покажешь !
Pegalee B.12/27/2018 04:48
Way cool.
Lisa P.12/25/2018 17:41
Si charmantes petites loutres
Angel R.12/23/2018 00:05
My god , you made the nature perfect ,
Jayde Y.12/21/2018 23:56
amazing
Ayush J.12/20/2018 17:04
Well, i have seen some humans with furs that dense.. 🤣🤣
Nicka A.12/19/2018 23:43
Too cute ❤
Jose A.12/19/2018 23:16
Adriana Punti
Riikka H.12/19/2018 16:11
😍
Akshay S.12/19/2018 00:51
because this guy's from the otter world :/
Arnie J.12/18/2018 16:41
uuugghh soooo cuuuuuuuuute!!! 😘😍💙
Pau L.12/18/2018 10:11
Hi
Sadhvi S.12/17/2018 06:11
Umpteen types of creations and umpteen types of adaptational gualities.He did all this without anybody 's help.He is the great artist.
Sohandev R.12/16/2018 13:35
Poonam Rahl
Kağan D.12/16/2018 00:45
I need a otter fur coat :) (jokin pls not kill me)
Elizabeth M.12/15/2018 01:40
informative
Bibi K.12/11/2018 14:40
😊
Mike G.12/10/2018 16:01
I need some and a pet hahah
Linkcon A.12/10/2018 11:41
What a beautiful creature!