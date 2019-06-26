back
How spider monkeys use their tail
No, spider monkeys do not have 8 legs. They actually get their name from two characteristics that give them amazing skills.
06/26/2019 10:55 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 11:44 AM
- 263.5k
- 2.7k
- 29
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
1 comment
Sajjad H.09/12/2019 14:04
🙊