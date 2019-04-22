back

How starfish move around

They may often be immobile or very slow, starfish actually do move around. In a unique way...

04/22/2019 6:26 AM
  • 199.8k
  • 35

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

25 comments

  • Rey B.
    05/31/2019 00:59

    Scambag!!!!

  • Wim v.
    05/23/2019 13:56

    Designed!

  • Feivel S.
    05/18/2019 14:39

    Just a random series of genetic mutations... Totally random.

  • Ca D.
    05/17/2019 11:24

    Fast mentions ‘’ fail ‘’ really cool video

  • Rene N.
    05/15/2019 03:17

    one their of their likes is sea shells , oyster....

  • Samantha W.
    05/10/2019 04:50

    amazballs

  • Warren P.
    05/07/2019 12:56

    but Crown of Thorns Starfish is the worst creature among of them.

  • Linda L.
    05/06/2019 21:46

    very interesting

  • Katie M.
    05/05/2019 17:29

    those pink spots we saw on those starfish are their madreporites!

  • James G.
    05/05/2019 01:58

    ⭐️

  • Orville N.
    05/04/2019 22:38

    sea sloth?

  • Tite M.
    04/28/2019 15:53

    Beautifull

  • Kathy S.
    04/28/2019 10:59

    And we thought we were complex. Amazing.

  • Nick W.
    04/24/2019 05:43

    Sea stars*

  • Lauren S.
    04/22/2019 22:00

    this unit underwater adaptation

  • Stefanie P.
    04/22/2019 20:58

    gugg mal... 😉

  • Pamela S.
    04/22/2019 17:43

    Yep and wow!

  • Clare C.
    04/22/2019 17:07

    A keystone species and the tiger of the tidepools .

  • Dina M.
    04/22/2019 13:23

    neat!

  • Léa M.
    04/22/2019 12:26

    voila les réponses aux questions que je me posais ! 🙂