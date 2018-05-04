back

How the electric eel produces electricity

It can neutralize virtually any animal. From the smallest fish to the biggest crocodile. ⚡

05/04/2018 7:49 PM
  • 2.7m
  • 9

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

3 comments

  • Christopher W.
    08/25/2019 15:25

    He must use Dura Cell batteries 🤣 ,,,,, no, just kidding, Eveready 🤣🤣🤣

  • Stephan C.
    05/06/2018 06:17

    Shocking!

  • Anirudh G.
    05/05/2018 13:52

    yeah and the electricity produced by 8 of these is enough to kill an adult elephant