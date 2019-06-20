back
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
To move across the loose and burning sand of the desert, the sidewinder rattlesnake uses an impressive technique. It's even studied for potential use in robotics. 🐍
06/20/2019 6:39 AMupdated: 06/21/2019 1:57 PM
Lindsay G.07/04/2019 15:21
Recharge S.07/01/2019 01:46
Ashfaq A.06/30/2019 23:47
Noor A.06/30/2019 22:27
Noor D.06/30/2019 22:10
وادى ا.06/30/2019 21:16
Mustafa A.06/30/2019 20:21
Bah A.06/30/2019 19:52
سمير ا.06/30/2019 17:34
Prashna M.06/30/2019 15:14
Bahty A.06/30/2019 13:58
Shohorab H.06/30/2019 13:37
Med K.06/30/2019 13:21
محمد ي.06/30/2019 10:19
Gassimu W.06/30/2019 07:10
We would forever remain to discover, and continue to learn new things.
Younis S.06/30/2019 01:10
Glory be to Allah! what a greatness my Lord 😲😲
Mohammed F.06/29/2019 22:36
Samir S.06/29/2019 21:41
Wonderful
Валид Э.06/29/2019 21:41
حمزة ا.06/29/2019 20:57
