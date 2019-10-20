back

How to make a water filter

Going camping in the woods often means running out of water. There's a simple solution to that: Making a water filter. Jacob Karhu shows us how.

10/20/2019 8:40 AM
  • 309.7k
  • 45

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

35 comments

  • Julia M.
    10/31/2019 06:34

    Sa sunod pabukids napod aw hahaha

  • Meri M.
    10/30/2019 22:15

    Good informations 👌

  • إمرأة ا.
    10/30/2019 14:23

    يااااااعااااالم العلم نووووور

  • Adem A.
    10/30/2019 12:34

    Mirsi

  • Benny N.
    10/29/2019 00:17

    Charcoal? You find that lying around the woods?

  • Lauren T.
    10/28/2019 11:36

    Infiniment merci. Bon vent à vous.

  • Filomeno T.
    10/27/2019 22:16

    That's right

  • Kazi J.
    10/27/2019 17:00

    0 1 976

  • Jayasree P.
    10/27/2019 07:29

    Dig holes near water bodies, about 5,6 feet away from the stream. You can see water gushing. It's like well water. Almost filtered . But not for chemicals.

  • Akosi L.
    10/27/2019 02:45

    This guy is gorgeous and yes, his vid was educational

  • Elisa O.
    10/25/2019 22:06

    Why he used the straw filter 😀 hello I thought I would see a none filter survival vedio

  • Med D.
    10/25/2019 00:34

    ملوك الطوائف هم سبب انقراض الدولة الإسلامية في الأندلس نفس الشكل في لبنان

  • Souhail A.
    10/24/2019 23:12

    En gros il a rien fait naturellement lol.

  • Marie J.
    10/24/2019 20:00

    Quel con !

  • Atheer A.
    10/24/2019 19:17

    عمليه خاطئه وتسبب امراض

  • Omar A.
    10/24/2019 19:07

    اتخييم في غاباتنا اي الزردةتجتاج الي جرار ماء لا مياه عندنا تحتاج الي معالجة

  • Fares A.
    10/24/2019 15:29

    Could have boiled the water and used the bandana for a secondary filtration

  • Aurora R.
    10/23/2019 13:29

    Survival tip

  • Subhan U.
    10/23/2019 07:27

    Very nice

  • Bob C.
    10/22/2019 21:42

    Couldn't he drink through his beard?