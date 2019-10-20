back
How to make a water filter
Going camping in the woods often means running out of water. There's a simple solution to that: Making a water filter. Jacob Karhu shows us how.
10/20/2019 8:40 AM
- 309.7k
- 3.0k
- 45
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
35 comments
Julia M.10/31/2019 06:34
Sa sunod pabukids napod aw hahaha
Meri M.10/30/2019 22:15
Good informations 👌
إمرأة ا.10/30/2019 14:23
يااااااعااااالم العلم نووووور
Adem A.10/30/2019 12:34
Mirsi
Benny N.10/29/2019 00:17
Charcoal? You find that lying around the woods?
Lauren T.10/28/2019 11:36
Infiniment merci. Bon vent à vous.
Filomeno T.10/27/2019 22:16
That's right
Kazi J.10/27/2019 17:00
0 1 976
Jayasree P.10/27/2019 07:29
Dig holes near water bodies, about 5,6 feet away from the stream. You can see water gushing. It's like well water. Almost filtered . But not for chemicals.
Akosi L.10/27/2019 02:45
This guy is gorgeous and yes, his vid was educational
Elisa O.10/25/2019 22:06
Why he used the straw filter 😀 hello I thought I would see a none filter survival vedio
Med D.10/25/2019 00:34
ملوك الطوائف هم سبب انقراض الدولة الإسلامية في الأندلس نفس الشكل في لبنان
Souhail A.10/24/2019 23:12
En gros il a rien fait naturellement lol.
Marie J.10/24/2019 20:00
Quel con !
Atheer A.10/24/2019 19:17
عمليه خاطئه وتسبب امراض
Omar A.10/24/2019 19:07
اتخييم في غاباتنا اي الزردةتجتاج الي جرار ماء لا مياه عندنا تحتاج الي معالجة
Fares A.10/24/2019 15:29
Could have boiled the water and used the bandana for a secondary filtration
Aurora R.10/23/2019 13:29
Survival tip
Subhan U.10/23/2019 07:27
Very nice
Bob C.10/22/2019 21:42
Couldn't he drink through his beard?