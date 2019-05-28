back
How to make a zero-waste kitchen sponge
DIY: How to make a zero-waste kitchen sponge ♻️ Tawashi sponges are a 100% recycled and free alternative, and they're perfect if you have a few old spare socks on hand.
05/28/2019 11:00 AMupdated: 05/30/2019 1:49 PM
231 comments
Cindy S.a day
Tawashi ... you’re welcome! 😇
Geraldine W.a day
I knit dishcloths with cotton yarn but after seeing this I could probably knit one with a tshirt cut up for yarn
Madeline G.2 days
The potholders we used to make!
Kim K.2 days
You also could purchase a lot holder loom. I knit my kitchen cloths out of cotton yarn, wash them in the laundry every day. Fresh, biodegradable towel every day.
Lali R.11/16/2019 14:41
💡🤓 hues du dat kannt?
Kim K.11/16/2019 14:28
im making this
Emma-Jade T.10/23/2019 02:20
😍 how cool is this! No more buying dish cloths for us!
Rosie J.10/18/2019 18:08
!!!
Patrícia R.10/15/2019 11:09
amiga vamos fazer!!!!!
Nadia K.10/10/2019 17:24
In socks you have plastic too... All elastic clothes have it...
Axell C.10/10/2019 09:50
;)
Jo-Anne S.10/08/2019 16:55
this is what I was chatting to you about 😃 xx
Amy P.09/30/2019 20:22
x
Rachel P.09/30/2019 15:39
!!!!
Es T.09/30/2019 12:13
y aquí te explican como hacer 😜
Sophie-Annie W.09/28/2019 19:05
I made one!!
Julie S.09/27/2019 08:31
Best recycled dish cloth? Cut up old towels,/tea rowels/ cotton t shirts or vest to managable sizes hem and use just like our parents/grandparents did.
Charlotte W.09/27/2019 06:27
, , . 🙃
Michelle C.09/26/2019 23:43
Hmmm unless 100% cotton or wool I'd not want to use something like this as it won't be recyclable and will release micro particles of synthetics into the water thereby not being eco friendly at all. I buy a bamboo scrubbing dishbrush that last ages and is biodegradable once it wears out but it lasts a long long time. I don't like using fabric items as they tend to get clogged with food particles which then get transferred to other things or harbour bacteria - a brush us easy clean and more hygienic
Lynsey C.09/26/2019 19:30
this is what we were talking about for those old socks!!