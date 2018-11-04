back
How to make eco-friendly deodorant
DIY: How to make your own eco-friendly deodorant. ♻️🙆 It's easy, cheap and effective!
11/04/2018 11:01 AM
- 1.5m
- 184
- 34
22 comments
Fchs M.06/22/2019 19:34
😄
Benjamin C.11/28/2018 01:20
🤗🤗🤗
Emma V.11/13/2018 17:11
Its not zero waste when you need the ingredients and they come with their own packaging
Julio L.11/06/2018 04:42
Habrá que intentar esta receta
Ariza S.11/05/2018 20:15
try this out. ive been using this natural powder i have from indonesia and it work wonderful but this also looks interesting
Alecsander K.11/05/2018 16:51
wir hatten ja das recycling Thema
Alfon D.11/05/2018 11:30
this how you make?
De'Arnne H.11/05/2018 10:26
Might want to edit the text in the video where it says "optional for sensible skin"... obviously you meant to say for *sensitive* skin! 😉
Alison P.11/05/2018 06:49
I use a small amount of coconut oil for deodorant. Works a treat
Robin N.11/04/2018 22:43
this could be an option for you since deodorants don’t agree with your skin
James R.11/04/2018 20:26
Do like me. I haven’t used deodorant since 1989. It’s crap. The natural smell of women is perfect.
Gail F.11/04/2018 18:42
Nooooo, coconut oil under your armpits? Don't think so
Bibi K.11/04/2018 18:40
😊
Marijana B.11/04/2018 17:37
But is it effective? Meaning, several people close to you can GRANT you don't smell bad?
Judith E.11/04/2018 17:08
🌸
Dora D.11/04/2018 16:03
I've been using it since 2013 and it's the best deodorant I ever had :)
Julia P.11/04/2018 15:40
xxx
Aina B.11/04/2018 14:45
mu kena guno ni, takdela berasap satu rumoh mu spray hahahaha
Mercedes D.11/04/2018 14:40
Love this! But the coconut oil might be greasy on clothes :(
Jayne H.11/04/2018 14:06
Does it leave a residue?