back

How to save a sheep that's lying on its back

A sheep with its legs in the air is a sheep close to death. But if you act quickly you might just be able to save its life. This vet tells us what to do in case it happens.

11/21/2019 7:44 AM
  • 606.6k
  • 143

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

108 comments

  • Shawn O.
    6 days

    People are such sssholes. You funny animal abusers will pay one day. I’m satisfied knowing that.

  • Moira E.
    6 days

    the best advice

  • Jigar J.
    6 days

    !!!!!!???!!!!!!

  • Mark M.
    12/11/2019 21:12

    Thanks very much for this information!I am a dairy sheep farmer. Malta

  • Aggeliki P.
    12/02/2019 19:03

    An kai ine gia allo logo tuto to video ethimisen mu polla tin saglitsa tunto provato...

  • Cemal Ç.
    12/01/2019 11:29

  • Jerry A.
    11/30/2019 15:08

    It had a bad diarrhoea 🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣

  • Aash S.
    11/30/2019 06:34

    I'd usually just put it on a barbecue

  • Kristin U.
    11/29/2019 20:46

    Thank you for the tutorial. May come in handy one day, you never know🤗

  • Cinabbar S.
    11/29/2019 13:15

    And there was I thinking it was going to involve his Wellington boots!

  • Sali M.
    11/29/2019 12:34

    WOMEN LIBERATION I am using this medium to show my strong support for women all over the world who are having troubles with their bully husbands or having a custody or support case. Women suffer most in marriages, especially when they are married to a bully and cheating husband who sees cheating as a right. I am giving out a website that have hackers who offer services to help us catch that cheat and also help women who are in difficult times. Dont die in silence visit ( H A C K E R S R E V I E W S . C O M ) and hire a hacker to help you mirror their phonesor social media accounts and you will get information to help you win that case.

  • Efrosyni H.
    11/29/2019 06:58

    Now I'll know what to do if I find any stray sheep in Eltham!

  • Ivan C.
    11/29/2019 00:35

    I thought it was just having fun !!!

  • Clayton S.
    11/28/2019 20:51

    Its good advice

  • Christopher G.
    11/27/2019 22:17

    All the sheep I try to help either block me or call me names because they can't handle facts.

  • Lily C.
    11/27/2019 20:19

    got to look out for the neighbours

  • Elizabeth P.
    11/27/2019 17:48

    Yes my gang just told me xx

  • Kate L.
    11/27/2019 10:54

    🐑

  • Mario P.
    11/26/2019 18:45

    What languaje it is the video?

  • Vesna P.
    11/26/2019 14:02

    Zašto ovci s nogama u zraku prijeti smrt? I zašto se ne može sama osoviti na noge?Koji je uzrok tome medicinski?