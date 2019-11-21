back
How to save a sheep that's lying on its back
A sheep with its legs in the air is a sheep close to death. But if you act quickly you might just be able to save its life. This vet tells us what to do in case it happens.
11/21/2019 7:44 AM
- 606.6k
- 3.4k
- 143
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
108 comments
Shawn O.6 days
People are such sssholes. You funny animal abusers will pay one day. I’m satisfied knowing that.
Moira E.6 days
the best advice
Jigar J.6 days
!!!!!!???!!!!!!
Mark M.12/11/2019 21:12
Thanks very much for this information!I am a dairy sheep farmer. Malta
Aggeliki P.12/02/2019 19:03
An kai ine gia allo logo tuto to video ethimisen mu polla tin saglitsa tunto provato...
Cemal Ç.12/01/2019 11:29
#×
Jerry A.11/30/2019 15:08
It had a bad diarrhoea 🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣
Aash S.11/30/2019 06:34
I'd usually just put it on a barbecue
Kristin U.11/29/2019 20:46
Thank you for the tutorial. May come in handy one day, you never know🤗
Cinabbar S.11/29/2019 13:15
And there was I thinking it was going to involve his Wellington boots!
Sali M.11/29/2019 12:34
WOMEN LIBERATION I am using this medium to show my strong support for women all over the world who are having troubles with their bully husbands or having a custody or support case. Women suffer most in marriages, especially when they are married to a bully and cheating husband who sees cheating as a right. I am giving out a website that have hackers who offer services to help us catch that cheat and also help women who are in difficult times. Dont die in silence visit ( H A C K E R S R E V I E W S . C O M ) and hire a hacker to help you mirror their phonesor social media accounts and you will get information to help you win that case.
Efrosyni H.11/29/2019 06:58
Now I'll know what to do if I find any stray sheep in Eltham!
Ivan C.11/29/2019 00:35
I thought it was just having fun !!!
Clayton S.11/28/2019 20:51
Its good advice
Christopher G.11/27/2019 22:17
All the sheep I try to help either block me or call me names because they can't handle facts.
Lily C.11/27/2019 20:19
got to look out for the neighbours
Elizabeth P.11/27/2019 17:48
Yes my gang just told me xx
Kate L.11/27/2019 10:54
🐑
Mario P.11/26/2019 18:45
What languaje it is the video?
Vesna P.11/26/2019 14:02
Zašto ovci s nogama u zraku prijeti smrt? I zašto se ne može sama osoviti na noge?Koji je uzrok tome medicinski?