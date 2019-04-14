back
Humans are not the only ones capable of empathy
A little prairie vole comforting a member of its family, rats saving a fellow rat instead of chasing after a treat... Yes, animals do feel empathy.
04/14/2019 8:36 AM
Eric N.05/08/2019 20:43
animals aren't driven by greed or controlled by a legal system. they just exist, interact, & survive. maybe we should incorporate some of these behaviors instead of just choosing what suits our own desires best. are we really the better/higher life form? animals don't maliciously attack each other just for fun or gain. if we're going to use the animal kingdom/nature for excuses of our actions or desires, maybe we should also use them to show us obligation, responsibility, and decency.
Miranda V.05/06/2019 11:59
Yet we still factory farm and people get away with abusing animals. Such a sad world we live in:(
Markelle C.05/06/2019 00:01
I told a cow once that she was beautiful and I’d never eat her. She STARTED TO CRY! Tears rolling down her cheeks.
Becky S.05/05/2019 16:28
Can we bottle it and give it to Trump?
Roy S.05/02/2019 01:43
They are NOT like us. We are just like them. We are just animals with larger, more complex brains. But anybody who has real, communicatory relationships with animals will tell you, of course, they can act out of empathy. It's a no brainer.
Kathleen B.04/30/2019 09:41
They are like us. Some good ones and some bad ones. They do have empathy and feelings absolutely.
Brad S.04/29/2019 21:41
I have also seen two male dolphins force one female dolphin into open water, so they could repeatedly rape her over a period of several weeks. I have witnessed a cat torture a baby bunny for close to an hour before it ate the bunnies head and left the rest to rot. I have seen dogs attack for pleasure. I have seen male lions eat baby lions. I've seen chimpanzees ritually murder and cannibalize another chimp. We see what we want to see. I do not believe animals are any more compassionate than they are murderous, but I do find it annoying when people only focus on their predisposed position.
Rose A.04/29/2019 05:25
The problem is that somewhere along the line, the mammals known as homo sapiens latched on to the idea that they are the ONLY ones capable of intelligence and empathy (though lately, empathy is losing ground to hatred and bigotry...and that's because like in Animal Farm, some humans think they are superior to other humans). How many examples of where there is life, there is the ability to love and to show compassion regardless of where it is on the food chain one exists?
Katie J.04/28/2019 20:51
Its about time the general public was educated regarding animal feeling and intelligence, we have known for a long time that they have emotions that is why there are animal welfare committees to oversea research in universities. But just look at the joy your pets have when you come home including parrots who jump up and down when returning.
Darcy H.04/28/2019 17:12
i have know this since i was a small child and i am in my 60s now
Niko S.04/28/2019 15:14
Most humans don't
Lori D.04/24/2019 14:56
I scientifically proved beyond a doubt way back in 2006 that ALL animals have emotions. Social (herd or pack) animals develop more complex emotions such as compassion and empathy due to their social interactions. They literally learn about emotions from one another. So, when humans become a part of the animal's pack or herd, they learn complex emotions from their humans.
Maria E.04/17/2019 22:00
Beautiful babies.
Subbaiah R.04/15/2019 07:09
Excellent vedio WITH BEST AND MANY ANIMALS WORLD SIR SAVED TO SEE REPEATEDLY.
Adriana C.04/15/2019 01:49
Sim. Lógico que tem empatia.👍 Alguns humanos não têm empatia.
Brigham N.04/15/2019 00:43
I’ll never forget the time my cat caught a sparrow on our balcony, dragged it into our house and shoved it under a radiator. Luckily I heard the commotion and rescued it. I took it outside and placed it on the rail where it just sat, probably in shock. Some other sparrows were sitting on the roof of a neighbouring house and after I retreated inside they flew over and sat next to the traumatized bird. They stayed there for a few minutes just being with it, then they flew away all together. It was clear to me that they were concerned and helpful.
Dave D.04/14/2019 19:10
like I need a biologist to confirm something I've known for years.
Laurie F.04/14/2019 15:49
Of course they do ....🥰❤️🙏🏻
Eh M.04/14/2019 12:43
Do you think really we, humans, are a special piece of earth ? really..?
Caro B.04/14/2019 10:05
❤️