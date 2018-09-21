back

If these animals didn't exist...

Sea otters, prairie dogs and tiger sharks: without these animals, entire ecosystems would collapse.

09/21/2018 10:27 AM
14 comments

  • Chit O.
    09/30/2018 02:03

    good

  • Vergel E.
    09/28/2018 01:36

    We all have equal role to the ecosystem...from plants..to animals..to humans...everything has its purpose....to balance the nature..

  • سعد ا.
    09/27/2018 18:29

    تم

  • Lorraine F.
    09/27/2018 04:06

    Thanks nature is awesome

  • Djent A.
    09/27/2018 01:13

    Thanks for the knowledge sharing!

  • Mehedi R.
    09/24/2018 18:00

    They are precious ..

  • Santosh K.
    09/24/2018 16:42

    Very nice

  • Lou K.
    09/24/2018 02:16

    Nature is wise

  • Roberto C.
    09/23/2018 13:12

    One really genius creator, isn't he?

  • Rose M.
    09/23/2018 05:14

    Am thankful to know about this creatures am really ignorant. GREAT.

  • Yassine Z.
    09/22/2018 22:59

    And then some ignorant atheist tries to convince us that this world has been a mare coincidence, and there is no higher power

  • Mona A.
    09/22/2018 22:11

    Wipe out the planet with mass produced cows and dairy cows for cheese sandwiches! Good job idiots!

  • Ruby P.
    09/21/2018 14:34

    😱😱😱😱

  • Eva L.
    09/21/2018 14:32

    I will not share Brut as long as there is an ad put into it. A waste of my time and a waste of my fb friends’ time!