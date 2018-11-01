back
If you're woke...
“If you’re woke, just a little bit, you got sense enough to know that everybody is not treated equally.” Oprah, the "Queen of All Media,” calls on people to use their vote to fight social injustice.
11/01/2018 11:01 PM
22 comments
Amel Z.11/30/2018 16:56
Oprah thanks
El K.11/28/2018 20:58
اتمني ان تدخلي للاسلام لانك طيبا جدا
فاطمة ا.11/28/2018 15:17
اتمنى من الله ان يهديك للاسلام فانا احبك
Faqir M.11/20/2018 22:10
nice
Christine W.11/03/2018 21:49
It's funny bc she has millions and is probably treated better than most.
Yettou H.11/02/2018 22:25
Si si la famille👌🏼🙌🏼
John T.11/02/2018 20:47
How about she use our money to help people ? [email protected]#$ing bs.
David P.11/02/2018 19:48
I knew she done lost her mind
James J.11/02/2018 17:54
Race baiting at its finest
Sam T.11/02/2018 17:21
Susan Collins taught us that even Republicans who seem to be supportive of women's issues, civil rights and voters values can be coerced or pressured, to adhere to Trumps agenda. This November 6th vote a straight Democratic ticket.
Peter H.11/02/2018 14:27
can't stand oprah.
Marco B.11/02/2018 14:04
"Woke" a term used by the black comunity.. So oprah talks about being an independent, talks about, all people, voting blablabla, then segregated blacks and whites, using words like oppression... IT'S 2018!!!!
Brut11/02/2018 13:53
John Z.11/02/2018 13:23
Guess that Weight Watchers stock must be in a free fall.
Abdiwali B.11/02/2018 11:03
Keegan B.11/02/2018 09:09
>oprah using the word woke YIKES
Johnny B.11/02/2018 07:31
She is running against a lying crook who's IQ is around 40. Voting for him says a lot about you.
Amy C.11/02/2018 05:36
she will say or do what ever it takes to get ahead that includes giving it
Lucas V.11/02/2018 04:49
vote red!
Izabel C.11/02/2018 04:26
She cares!!!! Like Oprah said: “everybody is not treated equally.” Food for thought...