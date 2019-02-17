back
Iguazú Falls: 275 impressive waterfalls
6 million liters of water flow over these falls each second, the equivalent of 2.5 Olympic swimming pools. Welcome to the Iguazú Falls, at the border between Brazil and Argentina.
02/17/2019 7:17 AM
143 comments
Magdalena P.11/14/2019 10:03
So magical & àmazing Fall
June E.04/16/2019 03:36
Been there
Veronica B.04/16/2019 03:25
Awesome
Russ B.04/14/2019 21:42
bin there!!
Barbara R.04/14/2019 12:51
One of the most amazing sights I’ve ever scene!
Frans B.04/14/2019 10:25
It's drinking water is not ? You jump is in the Ocean with salt water ? There is a great shortage of drinking water, in the futere even more. So what are you going te do atbout it ? Let people die voor nice pictures ?
Dawn L.04/13/2019 16:25
Went to Argentina on holiday 20 years ago and saw these spectacular falls. In those days there were not many tourists.
Ann V.04/13/2019 13:45
Beautiful
Sue B.04/11/2019 16:47
....I’m with you!!
Cyril D.04/10/2019 21:06
c’est ça que tu as vu ?
Barry H.04/09/2019 22:04
Was there a few years ago. Loved the boat ride.
Yolanda M.04/09/2019 21:55
My husband Mario n I were there and it was one of the most amazing experiences we ever witnessed. Beautiful!!
Connie G.04/08/2019 15:21
I have been there. It is amazing, much more spectacular than Niagara Falls. Saw it by walking around it, by boat and then a helicopter
Nadya S.04/08/2019 12:56
always have wanted to see this, looks breathtaking
Laurin F.04/08/2019 12:06
you’re so lucky to have been here x
Ingrid S.04/08/2019 05:25
Stunningly beautiful to visit but be prepared to get wet!
Gary Z.04/07/2019 23:46
Been there. Our guide drove the boat right under one part. Sharon and I were in front and got pretty wet. Lucky we had our rain gear on. Happened five years ago👍
Anne M.04/07/2019 21:44
Been there! 🥰
Frank H.04/07/2019 14:53
been there was beautiful take a chopper and fly over it then in a rubber tourist dingy Nothing like it.
Mathew S.04/07/2019 11:07
My wife and I were there two weeks ago. Spent a day on the Brazilian side and one on the Argentinian side