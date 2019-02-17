back

Iguazú Falls: 275 impressive waterfalls

6 million liters of water flow over these falls each second, the equivalent of 2.5 Olympic swimming pools. Welcome to the Iguazú Falls, at the border between Brazil and Argentina.

143 comments

  • Magdalena P.
    11/14/2019 10:03

    So magical & àmazing Fall

  • June E.
    04/16/2019 03:36

    Been there

  • Veronica B.
    04/16/2019 03:25

    Awesome

  • Russ B.
    04/14/2019 21:42

    bin there!!

  • Barbara R.
    04/14/2019 12:51

    One of the most amazing sights I’ve ever scene!

  • Frans B.
    04/14/2019 10:25

    It's drinking water is not ? You jump is in the Ocean with salt water ? There is a great shortage of drinking water, in the futere even more. So what are you going te do atbout it ? Let people die voor nice pictures ?

  • Dawn L.
    04/13/2019 16:25

    Went to Argentina on holiday 20 years ago and saw these spectacular falls. In those days there were not many tourists.

  • Ann V.
    04/13/2019 13:45

    Beautiful

  • Sue B.
    04/11/2019 16:47

    ....I’m with you!!

  • Cyril D.
    04/10/2019 21:06

    c’est ça que tu as vu ?

  • Barry H.
    04/09/2019 22:04

    Was there a few years ago. Loved the boat ride.

  • Yolanda M.
    04/09/2019 21:55

    My husband Mario n I were there and it was one of the most amazing experiences we ever witnessed. Beautiful!!

  • Connie G.
    04/08/2019 15:21

    I have been there. It is amazing, much more spectacular than Niagara Falls. Saw it by walking around it, by boat and then a helicopter

  • Nadya S.
    04/08/2019 12:56

    always have wanted to see this, looks breathtaking

  • Laurin F.
    04/08/2019 12:06

    you’re so lucky to have been here x

  • Ingrid S.
    04/08/2019 05:25

    Stunningly beautiful to visit but be prepared to get wet!

  • Gary Z.
    04/07/2019 23:46

    Been there. Our guide drove the boat right under one part. Sharon and I were in front and got pretty wet. Lucky we had our rain gear on. Happened five years ago👍

  • Anne M.
    04/07/2019 21:44

    Been there! 🥰

  • Frank H.
    04/07/2019 14:53

    been there was beautiful take a chopper and fly over it then in a rubber tourist dingy Nothing like it.

  • Mathew S.
    04/07/2019 11:07

    My wife and I were there two weeks ago. Spent a day on the Brazilian side and one on the Argentinian side