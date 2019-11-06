back

Impressive images of kayakers descending the Saut du Doubs

This giant french waterfall is usually impossible to navigate in kayak. But not for these 3 friends who took the challenge head on. Watch the impressive footage of their dizzying fall.

11/06/2019 7:10 AM
  • 286.1k
  • 24

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

20 comments

  • Springdale V.
    12/01/2019 00:18

    Wow!

  • Jeanine S.
    11/27/2019 19:01

    Wow

  • Febrer R.
    11/15/2019 19:54

    Challenge too😍

  • Ed D.
    11/13/2019 22:10

    Luvly!

  • Elsie S.
    11/13/2019 11:29

    YOLO experience,,,amazing

  • Rebecca N.
    11/13/2019 04:47

    Omg 😍

  • Megan K.
    11/13/2019 03:49

    Dare to be different!!

  • Meleofa T.
    11/13/2019 03:46

    wowww....miracles....congrats

  • Fridon B.
    11/12/2019 18:31

    კამიკაძე

  • Fariha A.
    11/12/2019 16:38

    Brave people👍

  • Bong L.
    11/09/2019 08:35

    🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

  • Madiah L.
    11/08/2019 16:15

    Don't practise this in rivers of Meghalaya, India.

  • Felician M.
    11/08/2019 11:53

    WONDERFUL !.

  • Sudhir K.
    11/07/2019 17:18

    Wow

  • Robert J.
    11/07/2019 09:02

    😂😎😂

  • Beatriz G.
    11/06/2019 14:53

    what it feels like for me when we go out on our adventures with Peter 😂.

  • Ana G.
    11/06/2019 13:44

    🙄

  • Silvia L.
    11/06/2019 12:59

    !! !

  • Sarieng S.
    11/06/2019 10:53

    So beautiful🤧

  • Izabel A.
    11/06/2019 08:19

    Live the life 😎 viva la France 😎