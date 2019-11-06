back
Impressive images of kayakers descending the Saut du Doubs
This giant french waterfall is usually impossible to navigate in kayak. But not for these 3 friends who took the challenge head on. Watch the impressive footage of their dizzying fall.
11/06/2019 7:10 AM
- 286.1k
- 970
- 24
20 comments
Springdale V.12/01/2019 00:18
Wow!
Jeanine S.11/27/2019 19:01
Wow
Febrer R.11/15/2019 19:54
Challenge too😍
Ed D.11/13/2019 22:10
Luvly!
Elsie S.11/13/2019 11:29
YOLO experience,,,amazing
Rebecca N.11/13/2019 04:47
Omg 😍
Megan K.11/13/2019 03:49
Dare to be different!!
Meleofa T.11/13/2019 03:46
wowww....miracles....congrats
Fridon B.11/12/2019 18:31
კამიკაძე
Fariha A.11/12/2019 16:38
Brave people👍
Bong L.11/09/2019 08:35
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Madiah L.11/08/2019 16:15
Don't practise this in rivers of Meghalaya, India.
Felician M.11/08/2019 11:53
WONDERFUL !.
Sudhir K.11/07/2019 17:18
Wow
Robert J.11/07/2019 09:02
😂😎😂
Beatriz G.11/06/2019 14:53
what it feels like for me when we go out on our adventures with Peter 😂.
Ana G.11/06/2019 13:44
🙄
Silvia L.11/06/2019 12:59
!! !
Sarieng S.11/06/2019 10:53
So beautiful🤧
Izabel A.11/06/2019 08:19
Live the life 😎 viva la France 😎