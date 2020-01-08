back
In the United States, the seascape of Cape Perpetua
On the Oregon coast, the meeting of land and sea give rise to spectacular phenomena. This is the seascape of Cape Perpetua.
08/01/2020 7:48 AM
- New
And even more
- 2:39
In the United States, the seascape of Cape Perpetua
- 3:02
General Sherman: the largest living organism in the world
- 3:24
3 of the most beautiful beaches in the world
- 1:32
Indonesia: this is the largest highly acidic lake in the world
- 3:59
New Mexico's striking Carlsbad Cavern
- 3:41
Japan's mysterious glowing squid
0 comments