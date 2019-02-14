back
Interview: filmmaker Werner Boote on greenwashing
Companies presenting themselves as more sustainable or fairer than they really are. That's called greenwashing. Filmmaker Werner Boote made a documentary about it.
02/14/2019 7:34 AM
8 comments
Mohd I.02/15/2019 07:24
Not fair to us .. Asia and Africa. You..Europe and North America start first deforestation since year 1700. While palm oil plantation act like secondary forest that cover the land surface until 20 years before replanting.
Rock-Alexandre T.02/14/2019 20:43
ce à quoi je faisais référence quand on avait un mini débat vla un bout, c'est mieux expliqué ;)
Daniel O.02/14/2019 17:12
But I’ve been told the market regulates itself... What a crock of shit...
Vanda Š.02/14/2019 11:58
kupuj iphone ;)
Vanda Š.02/14/2019 11:57
shit is real
Duy K.02/14/2019 11:24
Soon, there is no "natural environment" to care about. The environmental catastrophes unfolding (with mass extinctions, plastic in the oceans, expanding deserts, pollution, climate chaos, deforestation, etc) are all symptoms of this modern spiritual crisis and the cult of consumptionism. They will get down to the last inch of nature beauty for the sake of progress, growth and goddamn profit
Oscar O.02/14/2019 08:48
Vassilissa La Carina
Lolo A.02/14/2019 08:28
we should watch this