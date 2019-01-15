It's time for guys to embrace their bodies — that's the message of this body positive influencer.
Mac D.02/22/2019 21:05
witwiw she's a lucky girl she looks preety with her boobs 👍
Mac D.02/22/2019 21:04
daw ikaw eh
Rocky G.01/18/2019 00:26
So now were shaming us guys who workout and stay in shape lol. When do u liberals draw the line with ur nonsense
Kayla S.01/17/2019 21:42
Gym
مصطفى ص.01/17/2019 20:33
i thought boobs were for women😂😂
Miguel A.01/17/2019 18:43
that is gay.
Ryan J.01/16/2019 21:51
Gay Chasers live their chubs
Samuel M.01/16/2019 20:16
Let's go to the gym people. 😁
Brandon E.01/16/2019 19:45
Nope. I’m hitting the Gym Monday. I felt better and looked better when I was fit af.
Kaya S.01/16/2019 14:54
I’m all for male body positivity ❤️
Rodney N.01/16/2019 12:40
Talking mangina.
Angela L.01/16/2019 12:06
Idris Elba is not white and so is Michael Bae Jordan.
Ian A.01/16/2019 09:31
Get to the gym and eat better, it's not hard, people just think it is or have too many excuses
Egbert C.01/16/2019 06:22
Nah, I'm going back to gym.
Christopher J.01/16/2019 03:18
this is the average white knight.
Alexandros B.01/16/2019 00:12
You can embrace your body or you can challenge yourself to be more than you are . . .
Cepi O.01/15/2019 23:43
Raul Grijalva love u just the way u are from me and your dad
Iulian A.01/15/2019 23:09
No. Just no! No matter how many arguments you bring to the table, having man boobs is not acceptable!
Scott M.01/15/2019 22:53
Why don’t you look the same you ask? Maybe stick with the workouts instead of quitting.?Sounds like you just don’t commit and mope about your situation.
Randy C.01/15/2019 22:46
So that’s what a transgender looks like!