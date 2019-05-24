back

Jack Ma’s Secrets to Success

If you're not making mistakes, you're doing something wrong, according to Jack Ma, the billionaire chairman of technology conglomerate Alibaba. 🔑

Jack Ma’s Secrets to Success

Jack Ma founded the Chinese company Alibaba and became a billionaire. Jack Ma hit the big pay day when his Chinese business-to-business start-up, Alibaba.com, went public. Ma, 43, grew up during China's Cultural Revolution. He taught himself English, then caught the Internet wave as China's economy opened in the 1990s.

Jack Ma is one of the world’s wealthiest empowering entrepreneurs today and inspires those around him while changing the world. Once living in poverty, he survived by guiding tourists, Ma left nothing to chance to rise above his humble condition and achieve success. One of the first steps he took in this regard was to improve his communication skills by learning English. Jack was one of the first few individuals who saw the internet as a business opportunity even at a time when the rest of the world didn’t believe in his thoughts.

After starting his first venture using just $20000, the entrepreneur earned around $800,000 in only three years. However, it is the e-commerce-based venture, ‘Alibaba’, which he founded in the early 2000s that catapulted this entrepreneur to global prominence. The income earned by the firm has helped him reach the pinnacle of success and made him the richest influencers in China. He even co-founded a few other similar ventures which were also successful at finding great solutions; one of these was the e-commerce website called ‘Taobao’. Jack has also been a recipient of many awards over the years; a few of these comprise of featuring in world-renowned publications such as ‘Forbes’, ‘Time’ and others.

Here’s his secret to success…

Brut.

05/24/2019 6:00 PMupdated: 06/17/2019 3:09 PM
  • 275.0k
  • 174

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

94 comments

  • Rosario P.
    11/27/2019 16:27

    LIKE EV PAM VALERY ART HAITI

  • Alvin P.
    11/25/2019 06:41

    Dear Jack Ma, I hope you are reading this. I am currently suffering depression right now due to unintentional mistakes I have committed. Seeing you while sharing your thoughts, secrets and different philosophies in life has contributed something on me. It gained me courage to conquer my fear. It strengthened my will to pursue. It stimulated my brain to gain more wisdom. Thank you for imparting these all.

  • Pat L.
    11/24/2019 14:03

    Jack Ma 👏🏼💪

  • Deepak G.
    11/22/2019 14:02

    I always wonder how u got success(Money) Now I believe in luck. Thank for all the employers for rejecting him from jobs. What a farsighted employee.

  • Malik Z.
    11/22/2019 04:05

    Problem make human to live

  • Wutthichai P.
    11/21/2019 16:40

    I will be with you Jack

  • Zoeh Z.
    11/16/2019 14:17

    Knmi!

  • Malcolm W.
    11/05/2019 00:55

    When you’re rich Whatever fcuk you say does make sense

  • Siew C.
    11/03/2019 09:55

    Thanks for the video, I'm really motivated.

  • Oweishe T.
    11/01/2019 22:45

    Exactly

  • Rituraj B.
    11/01/2019 12:08

    Wonderfull

  • Kirimi D.
    10/30/2019 19:32

    Thatz not true, if you are not making mistakes then you have learnt from the past mistakes

  • Zeeshan A.
    10/28/2019 09:16

    Super

  • Mayuri R.
    10/28/2019 07:56

    Superb..lessons for all entrepreneurs👌👌

  • Jacek M.
    10/26/2019 22:32

    Shut up that liar eh

  • Jacek M.
    10/26/2019 22:31

    Steal money liar

  • Hakeem S.
    10/26/2019 03:43

    Awesome. Sit with winners the conversation is different. I appreciate you

  • Mohammad A.
    10/25/2019 05:23

    Haseef

  • Elayaraja R.
    10/24/2019 06:38

    Great

  • Debia M.
    10/20/2019 09:09

    Very interesting n impressive one