Largest Burmese python ever captured in Florida
At 18-feet-long and 215 pounds, this the largest Burmese python ever captured in Florida…
3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes
From dishwashing soap to sponges, here are 3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes...
Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest
This tropical forest used to cover the cities of Rio de Janerio and São Paulo. But today, more than 90% of it has vanished. This is Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest.
How to regenerate oceans in 30 years time
Regenerating the oceans by 2050 is possible, but we have to act now. This is the conclusion of a major scientific study. Here's what we can do to save marine life before it's too late. 🐠
Why the Red River in Spain fascinates scientists
Spain’s Red River is not just a spectacular landscape, it’s a scientific wonder. It might even be a sign that life on Mars is possible.
A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ... #Tribeca2022
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
She goes through people's trash and gives discarded items a second life to fight overconsumption. Meet "The Trash Walker."
This is what Yellowstone looks like now
These before and after images show the damage at #Yellowstone National Park. #weather #climate #news #update
Why sunscreen is so bad for the environment
This summer habit may seem harmless, but it's taking a toll on marine life... ☀️☠️
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.