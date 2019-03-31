back
Laxami Argawal: Acid Attack Survivor
Most acid attack victims know their assailants — they're men they've dated, lived with, married, or even rejected. That's the case with Laxmi Agarwal — who's now using her experience to get acid banned in India.
03/31/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 03/31/2019 10:45 PM
20 comments
Lawca A.6 days
on parlerait de ça tt a l’heure 😁
Fatema B.04/14/2019 16:55
Sometimes,i fell she is look like Deepika padukone.
Baburam T.04/12/2019 14:01
Unless you make death penalty for acid attackers nothing is going to change 😞😒😕
Leroy K.04/11/2019 05:28
Next year Deepika Padukone will show Laxmi story in the upcoming movie as Malti
Daniela B.04/05/2019 13:55
Malditos hombres de esa cultura. Que hijos de puta, si eres bien feo una tiene derecho de decirte que no hijo de tu cabrón padre. Seguro era un maldito viejo feo bigotudo y gordo
Haywood A.04/01/2019 18:55
She is so strong .
Khin M.04/01/2019 16:59
dirty india
Eloisa G.04/01/2019 13:54
God will help u miss
Moeen S.04/01/2019 08:41
Her story is so painful
Denise Y.04/01/2019 04:11
She's been let down TWICE!!!?? Dear thing. I hope she and her precious little one peace and safety and lively hood from now on!!
Suraiya S.04/01/2019 03:43
Yes she is bold, brave and beautiful
Matt L.04/01/2019 02:34
Did they catch the prick? Don’t they have eye for an eye justice there?
Daisy M.03/31/2019 22:38
Was the culprit ever caught and punished? My heart aches for this woman .The physical and emotional damage caused by this inhuman incident is abhorrable.Stay strong Laxmi and keep your faith.
Tim L.03/31/2019 22:14
The men in India that does this are cowards, means dickless.
Haris A.03/31/2019 21:46
Akhir kun krta koi esa?
Lucy E.03/31/2019 21:11
You are still beautiful .
Armida H.03/31/2019 20:58
Anyone know how I can help her w a donation?
Na D.03/31/2019 20:52
She is still beautiful
Mandra L.03/31/2019 20:35
Abro man kiya hoga is duniya ka? 😑😞
Ismail M.03/31/2019 20:04
Messi https://youtu.be/KliJclv9vn4