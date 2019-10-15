back
Low-tech initiatives: Providing villages with water without using any electricity
Many villages in the Philippines don't have access to drinking water. But this team has found a way to address this. Thanks to a 200-year-old system and with no electricity.
10/15/2019 6:50 AM
- 658.9k
- 5.2k
- 72
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
43 comments
Mahmudul H.11/01/2019 01:13
Fantastic
Jordan C.10/31/2019 02:27
🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭
Cha R.10/31/2019 00:31
Proud pinoy
Chinito R.10/30/2019 17:17
Look at this
Jay A.10/30/2019 01:07
pakita mo ke papa
Lhyndhon T.10/29/2019 01:18
kani lang ohh barato ra ang materiales ani sa inyo research gamit sad kaau ni sa community na elevated ug wlay tubig..
Boynova T.10/28/2019 05:11
Is he a French guy? Our sincere appreciation for featuring this ingenious design being used by Filipinos living in remote, mountainous areas!
Suresh K.10/28/2019 02:04
It is available in india
Zenen S.10/27/2019 02:42
Ka remember ko ingun ani g buhat sa imo papa
Raffy V.10/27/2019 00:47
I am more than elated to watch this video highlighting the Pilipino ingenuity. We work on what we can afford. We use simple tools and simple ways to make things happen. Brut nature, you made me smile from ear to ear! Ye hey, some good news from our country.
Alfeo R.10/27/2019 00:26
!!!
Raff W.10/26/2019 11:32
Can you please teach us so i can help my villager.
Raff W.10/26/2019 11:31
Woow amazing how sir.
Joy T.10/26/2019 03:43
how this works?
Kuya O.10/24/2019 03:52
thanks for your work. wish politics here don't use the idea for their own benifits. Every islands here in the Philippines are rich in water. but government doesn't make the right actions.
Riaz S.10/23/2019 08:47
RAM pump
Hanamant B.10/23/2019 04:54
Old is gold
Emil S.10/23/2019 02:15
En Sudamérica se llama bomba de ariete.
Caleb J.10/23/2019 00:21
tagal gina gamit ng pinsan ko sa matutum yang rampump siya lng gumawa.... mga lapas na 10yrs na and counting...
Oo S.10/21/2019 16:57
From this vedio I can not imagine how wtr lifting system was working. For easy understanding to install in rural area pl mention wtr inlet and discharge sources to complete whole system. Pl shown sketch drawing.