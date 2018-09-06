back

Marco Rubio vs. Alex Jones

Alex Jones accosted Sen. Marco Rubio in the hallway. Needless to say, it got weird 🥊

09/06/2018 1:01 AM
  • 161.2k
  • 180

Politics

121 comments

  • Brandon C.
    09/30/2018 13:57

    God Bless Alex Jones! Long live Infowars!

  • Mark W.
    09/29/2018 02:34

    When a conspiracy theorist get caught up in his own conspiracy.

  • Romel D.
    09/28/2018 12:13

    rubio twins of trillanes

  • Trayton A.
    09/25/2018 03:03

    Alex jones 2020.

  • Rush D.
    09/24/2018 01:38

    Not a Rubio fan but would become one quick if punched that fool in the face.

  • Christopher E.
    09/23/2018 13:42

    Alex Jones needs to crawl under a rock and die.

  • Miguel S.
    09/23/2018 01:52

    Rubio and all the republicans are a joke to the u.s

  • Luis B.
    09/23/2018 00:13

    É

  • Brent M.
    09/22/2018 00:59

    Mitch Brewer

  • Steve M.
    09/19/2018 04:52

    Look up death records for Newtown conetticut December 14,2012. There was none. FBI report showed this

  • Calistus O.
    09/19/2018 04:28

    Go maco

  • Francisco V.
    09/19/2018 04:07

    Jajajaja

  • Pa O.
    09/18/2018 22:49

    This 🤡 clown is joke

  • Leo J.
    09/18/2018 19:29

    Alex jones is on drugs. Hes nuts

  • Jaime B.
    09/17/2018 23:54

    Alex is so funny 😂 omg i cant

  • Gil N.
    09/17/2018 21:03

    Alex just showed you the lie that Mexican is !

  • Jonathan H.
    09/16/2018 20:46

    The Who is this guy comment rattled him lol

  • Chris S.
    09/16/2018 07:41

    I can’t stand Alex Jones 😂s

  • Colin B.
    09/16/2018 06:57

    He's right in this tho 🤷

  • Youness B.
    09/16/2018 03:30

    Alex Jones should be in a hospital, he is disrespectful, he thinks everybody must know him, stupid Jones