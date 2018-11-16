Mayor Took His Dying Dog On One Last Road Trip

12 days, 8,500 miles. Why this mayor took his terminally ill dog on one last road trip.
48 comments
Tina K.12/11/2019 20:26
What a beautiful love story between a man and his beautiful dog. He's an awesome human who was dedicated and loved his dog till the end. She definitely lived her best life with her amazing human. God bless you both 💞🙏🙏
Tina M.12/11/2019 00:01
So beautiful. In tears. You are a rare person ❤️😢🐶
Joanna M.12/10/2019 19:57
So much love
Mary M.12/09/2019 18:16
That is a beautiful story brought tears to my eyes you both looked as if you enjoyed every minute of it, you will have those memories forever well done xxx
Andrew A.11/30/2019 13:03
Great guy and cool dog !
Heather G.12/11/2018 03:37
This is so beautiful. I understand in some way what you’re going through. My 15 year old cat was just diagnosed with cancer. I’ve had her since she was a few months old. Tomorrow we see the radiology oncologist to see if she’s a candidate. I love her so much and want the best for her. Sending love to your beautiful baby. 💕
Anna L.12/03/2018 18:11
So beautiful & heartbreaking😔
Donna R.12/03/2018 01:34
😂💕
Sue R.12/03/2018 01:03
😞❤
Chrissy P.12/02/2018 23:45
Paul that was beautiful I’m so glad you had that wonderful trip‼️🐕💞❤️🙏
Amanda L.12/02/2018 00:50
That's my mayor!!! He's awesome!!
Kimmi R.12/01/2018 18:37
our mayor is internet famous 😬
Ria J.12/01/2018 10:07
Dat je dit nog hebben kunnen doen met haar zo mooie reis respect.
Sly H.11/30/2018 23:45
😭😭
Anne-Marie D.11/30/2018 22:07
This is very moving, beautiful and loving .. precious little girl.
Joyce H.11/30/2018 21:50
❤️
Phil M.11/30/2018 21:24
amazingly done ... you have such a BIG heart for your little baby girl... we do for ours as well Paul... Jesus Bless
Kelly B.11/30/2018 18:17
this is the mayor of Attleboro. Try not to cry ❤️😉
Allie S.11/30/2018 15:59
i...love...paul...
Tawnya M.11/29/2018 17:53
😭😭😭