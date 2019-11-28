Meanwhile at the White House for Thanksgiving
🦃 Donald Trump pardoned Butter, "a wonderful and tremendous turkey." Here is why the president pardons a turkey every 4th Tuesday of November for Thanksgiving.
Most emblematic in the U.S. It has also become a commercial holiday
Turkeys pardoned by U.S. presidents
U.S. President Donald Trump goes up to Butter the turkey, places his hand on it and says: “Butter, I wish you a lot of luck. But I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon. Full and complete." Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., every 4th Tuesday of November, the U.S. president pardoned a turkey. As a result, Butter will not be eaten this Thursday for Thanksgiving, an American holiday dating back to 1621. The presidential turkey pardon at the White House is first and foremost a media event. It’s an opportunity for the president to show his humorous side and send a few messages.
The life of the Turkey
Bread and Butter, the 2 turkeys pardoned by Donald Trump, aren’t just any turkeys. They were selected by the National Turkey Federation for their attractiveness and ability to stay calm in a crowd of people after a long competition. When it comes to the last point, it’s not always a success. Before and after Thanksgiving, these roughly 1-year-old turkeys are treated like stars. They were brought to Washington D.C. by plane and are kept in a luxury hotel room that costs $3,000 per night. They have their own photo shoot with all the presidents before leaving on vacation for a few days at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s historic home in Virginia. Unlike the 46 million turkeys eaten during Thanksgiving, Bread and Butter will end their days at a farm. After being fattened over several months for Thanksgiving dinner, they are quickly killed. The normal life expectancy of a turkey is 11 to 13 years. A thanksgiving turkey’s life expectancy does not exceed 2 years. As for the turkeys that were not selected, they will be served at the White House for Thanksgiving dinner.
What is Thanksgiving?
Parades, food and family… This is what Thanksgiving is about. The holiday originally dates back to the 17th century and the help provided by the Native Americans to the Pilgrims who landed from the Mayflower. In 1863, President Lincoln made Thanksgiving an official holiday. On this day, most Americans are off from work. Thanksgiving is an opportunity to express gratitude for what you have in life and celebrate blessings over the past year. It is generally celebrated around a turkey, usually accompanied by traditional dishes such as sweet potatoes or pumpkin pie. Thanksgiving is celebrated in several countries, but it is the most emblematic in the U.S. It has also become a commercial holiday. In New York City, the department store Macy’s holds a huge Thanksgiving Day parade every year. In the 1960s, the day after Thanksgiving became known as Black Friday. On this day, most Americans are off from work. It's a great opportunity to go shopping with your family.
23 comments
Lee V.12/03/2019 00:43
Butter was later found in a cage, eating whatever he can find. He had no papers to be in america. This is a Trump pardon, Judy look out.
Tim L.12/02/2019 21:31
turkey to turkey
John C.12/02/2019 19:22
The other turkey he pardonned was his friend the owner of enquire .....it figures 😀😀😀👍
Brut12/02/2019 14:13
A look back at the weirdest presidential tradition there is — the Thanksgiving turkey pardon. 🦃6
Rod S.12/01/2019 19:54
I can't believe all the turkeys I see.
Khalil R.12/01/2019 15:39
I like turkey too mr. president.
Stavros G.11/30/2019 03:25
Live and let them die.
Karen Z.11/29/2019 15:22
Where is Barron???????????
Shango G.11/29/2019 14:00
It use to be an Indian head now its a turkey.
Nevin S.11/29/2019 13:13
MAGA 2020
Linda S.11/29/2019 07:33
Can’t stand chump the moron!
Beth M.11/29/2019 06:31
This is so stupid .
Katy J.11/29/2019 05:27
Wow...$3,000 dollars a night to board turkeys...but many people still live in poverty. Are Americans really proud of this?
Sarah W.11/29/2019 02:22
Gross
Peter R.11/29/2019 01:46
Looks like Mitch McConnel being pardoned.
Drew A.11/29/2019 00:49
Lol, they pardon all kinds of turkey's. Ain't nothing new
Louise L.11/29/2019 00:46
He's family....lol
Maiden S.11/29/2019 00:43
Gosh those faces he makes
Nicola B.11/29/2019 00:38
He IS the TURKEY. Why oh Why.
Steven O.11/29/2019 00:18
Obama is a sissy