Meet Awkwafina

She broke down Asian stereotypes with her internet raps — and now she's part of the breakout hit "Crazy Rich Asians." Meet Awkwafina.

08/21/2018 11:01 PM
13 comments

  • Alejandro R.
    08/26/2018 12:11

    So she got rich for stealing a song lol

  • Haley A.
    08/26/2018 02:50

    Steven Pawlowski

  • Hanna L.
    08/25/2018 22:18

    I knew she was Awkwafina 😬😬

  • Mia M.
    08/25/2018 15:12

    HAHAHAHA WE SAW HER ON FARRAND

  • Lyn M.
    08/23/2018 01:32

    Love this chick! Glad she's getting the recognition that she deserves.

  • Luis M.
    08/22/2018 21:30

    Mirt

  • Jason Y.
    08/22/2018 21:29

    But why tho?

  • Steffany N.
    08/22/2018 16:13

    hot dayyum! . 😏

  • Garrett F.
    08/22/2018 14:33

    I like her!

  • Nguyên T.
    08/22/2018 12:19

    As long she doesn’t make comedy like you-know-who

  • Naouel E.
    08/22/2018 09:10

    I Fall in love With her

  • Zayn K.
    08/22/2018 02:31

    Mike brought me here 😂

  • Brut
    08/21/2018 22:19

    This artist is taking aim at the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood in an incredible way.