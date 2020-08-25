back

Meet the Australian birds spreading bushfires

These Australian birds have a somewhat destructive way of hunting prey... they spread bushfires.

08/25/2020 3:29 PM

67 comments

  • Aroti B.
    a day

    Wow amazing

  • Hilda T.
    a day

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

  • Ara D.
    3 days

    Amazing evidence of evolution of animal behavior adapting to their environment. Pure Darwinian.

  • Dean B.
    4 days

    Animals!!!

  • Mark W.
    5 days

    Australians!!!

  • Neil K.
    5 days

    wow

  • Lorna A.
    5 days

    Seriously 😒 it will hurt them picking burning branches 🤨

  • Sofiane B.
    5 days

    Islam and the prophet mohammad has talked about this kind of birds. Since thousands of years

  • Kunal D.
    6 days

    Call the hunters. Humanity approves y’all to hunt this species down.

  • Gilbert-Ian R.
    6 days

    Damn birds! 😡

  • Hennie D.
    6 days

    I reckon there should be a BULLSHIT button on fb.

  • Elize E.
    6 days

    Amazing

  • Jeremy S.
    6 days

    Don't stop evolution evolution's a h*** of a lot smarter than we are we still don't understand it

  • Luza V.
    6 days

    Increíble. Pero parece ser cierto. Un desastre.😟

  • Radwan A.
    6 days

    طائر الحدأة ... يفعل ذلك بطريقة ماهرة عندما يأخذ قطعة خشب مشتعلة ويرميها فى مكان آخر لاشعال الحرائق واصطياد الفرائس !!!!

  • Nathan H.
    6 days

    “Bushfire” sounds like an STD, mate.

  • Tutu M.
    6 days

    even birds have their part to play in the ecosystem

  • Mette M.
    6 days

    Nature is interesting. Who are we to judge? https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2018/01/wildfires-birds-animals-australia/

  • Sin J.
    7 days

    Uhm sorry but i dont believe this. How do they take the burning branches without getting burned?? Over a river means they have to hold the fire ones at least 30 seconds. Sorry but i believe that they get blamed for bushfires.

  • Mark L.
    7 days

    So, whoever wrote this has no understanding at all of bushfires. None whatsoever. Firehawks are real, everything else there was bullshit and lies.

