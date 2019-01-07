back

Meet the Cowgirls of Color

They're the Cowgirls of Color — an all black rodeo team. 🤠👢

01/07/2019 4:05 PM
  • 497.5k
  • 74

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

56 comments

  • Julio C.
    10/17/2019 01:56

    right on :)))

  • Pamala M.
    09/18/2019 14:56

    I love them!!! Go girls!!!!

  • Irma W.
    09/18/2019 13:57

    I love it. ! Awesome!

  • Michelle W.
    02/02/2019 15:05

    How can I get in touch with the Cowgirls for a speaking engagement for a young girls group. They are just awesome and amazing. Where are they located?

  • Rameez K.
    01/22/2019 06:51

    Bruh the chimps are wildin.

  • Mohsin S.
    01/21/2019 21:14

    👏Hello Dear Sir/ friend's pray me I'm Doctor of physical therapy & Medical Treatment i don't have Alots money Clinic/Dispensary setup for poor people's patents i don't have job I have Alots problem I can't understand what happened in my life last 2 year I don't no who can pray me for Rejoining my Hospital job / Clinic setup but I'm still sad because nobody help please pray me ************* So then i Decided start the uber . Cream i need used Car/Avry Van but I don't have money bay the used Car/ Avry Van so please pary me than I get a used Car/Avry Van So please pray me stating the work & then start Clinic /Dispensary for poor people's patents please understand my problem friends pray me ?????🤔

  • Jedthro R.
    01/21/2019 11:33

    Looking good from Texas..👍👍

  • Raúl G.
    01/20/2019 01:05

    Vaqueras de color de los Estados Unidos de America Bendiciones

  • Khawlah M.
    01/19/2019 14:41

    ربي يسعدك يالحب😍😍

  • Michael K.
    01/17/2019 01:18

    Dope

  • Mukesh V.
    01/16/2019 03:28

    Good morning

  • Yensy A.
    01/15/2019 05:15

    Palente nuestro color klk

  • Le M.
    01/15/2019 01:02

    Ok, but i dont inderstand the note. I mean... What's the difference between black or white woman? :/ Why is this so special? ._.

  • Ronnie S.
    01/13/2019 09:29

    Nice Cowgirls

  • Mehdi N.
    01/12/2019 17:00

    Adel ya la7mir 😂😂😂

  • Dave J.
    01/12/2019 08:19

    Smh these black folks always come in and make everything so cool 😡-Racist

  • Jonathan C.
    01/12/2019 04:13

    Make it happen cowgirls keep up the good work we have to show people what we can do

  • Algernon L.
    01/11/2019 13:27

    Just like your ancestors.....

  • Acer M.
    01/11/2019 12:19

    Bakit cowgirl tawag sa kanila? Kabayo naman yung sinasakyan nila.

  • Bhagabati S.
    01/11/2019 05:11

    Daip