Melania and Barron in the White House

Barron and Melania Trump arrived at the White House today, the Trump family moving day differs from the Obama's.
130 comments
Lacee L.06/22/2017 19:14
When they came back? Try when they first got there
Matthew I.06/19/2017 11:54
Trump let his wive(s) and nannies to care for his children. He uses them as a prop and the only reason why they kiss his ass is because they want money.
Dan C.06/18/2017 15:56
Yes we love Trump he is a great president
Mike U.06/16/2017 12:51
yeah and the trumps are decent people! who cares if he has eye contact with the guy! He is probably one of Obamas leftovers and enemies of the state! why would he have eye contact with him?Obama was trying to be more like a celebrity and he WASNT!The obamas were putting on a show for the ignorant Citizens of this country but guess what we are no longer ignorant! WE KNOW WHAT YOU DID BARRY!!!
Steve H.06/16/2017 10:33
Obamas Presidency will go down as a crime spree, nothing more, nothing less
Michelle M.06/15/2017 22:24
BRUT you all are pathetic!
Joe S.06/15/2017 20:17
Stupid post
Mariela C.06/15/2017 18:40
How could Barron not play with a fidget spinner and release stress when, he knows, sites like this and the msm will say nothing but NASTY stuff about him and his family. Ya'll need to stop this!!!
Marian I.06/15/2017 06:07
And the point of this is...?
Traci G.06/15/2017 03:41
Just because they do not hold hands mean nothing. They are conducting business, they don't need to put on public displays of affection to please you ignorant mfr's. The Prince and Princess of England doesn't hold hands in public either.
Paul G.06/14/2017 20:28
Come on! Give me a break. You can’t honestly tell me that you don’t know why there was such a huge difference in arrival, can you? On November 7, 2012 the Obamas had just won an election minutes prior. They were still excited, full of adrenalin, and pandering to the crowd.
Judy M.06/14/2017 18:48
He is just a kid, lots of kids have fidget spinners they are calming!!
Ej L.06/14/2017 14:41
Wow, how fuckin irrelevant and plain ol fucking stupid...!I seen a couple mins of video that serves no purpose on this planet...
Jake T.06/14/2017 09:44
Baz Wright this is one of the more absurd things I've ever seen
Jason C.06/14/2017 05:31
Trump supporters are factually the worst Americans...worse than people from Florida
Anh N.06/14/2017 04:12
Truc Nguyen😂😂😂
Crawford J.06/14/2017 03:56
lol what was the point of this video ? No one ever said obama and trumps family were a like to begin with 😑
Bobby B.06/14/2017 03:37
Y'all compare them for stupid ass reasons
Lillie T.06/14/2017 03:27
Oh no not a fidget spinner
Nolan K.06/14/2017 02:44
Im a liberal but even this is a stretch