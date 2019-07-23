Miss Virginia Wants Girls to Love Science
Miss Virginia 2019 nixed singing or dancing and displayed a science experiment for the talent portion of the competition. The Pharm.D candidate spoke to Brut about breaking pageant stereotypes and advocating for STEM education for girls. 🔬
Empowering her in ways that the previous pageants never did.
Miss Virginia 2019 Camille Schrier is showing young girls that science isn't just a boy’s club. She's currently a Doctor of Pharmacy Student at Virginia Commonwealth University. After a hiatus from competitions, she found an innovative way to showcase her love for science on the pageant stage. In June 2019, Schrier won the Miss Virginia title beating out 24 other contestants who showcased traditional talents such as singing and dancing. Upon hearing her name announced, Schrier fell to the floor, overcome with tears. Schrier says she never dreamed of the surreal moment because she never thought it was possible.
“For me I never thought I would even be a candidate for a Miss America type competition because I didn't want to be in a swimsuit. So, when they changed the organization to getting rid of that swimsuit competition. I took that as a challenge to figure out a way to make my science and the academic talents that I do have to make them engage. And it also gave me a really great opportunity to inspire young women to go into STEM careers and kids to get them excited about science. I've had children and parents and people that I've never met reach out to me on social media and tell me that they're excited that I can be a role model for their young girl or son and. I never expected to be able to make this kind of an impact”
She says the new format of the Miss America Competition empowered her in ways that the previous pageants never did. Women account for less than one-third of scientific research and development staff across the world according to Catalyst. Schrier says the chance to be the scientist role model she never had is more important than winning. Schrier says she will spend the next year traveling the Commonwealth and advocating for STEM education, drug safety and abuse prevention as well as visiting schools and children’s hospitals. Schrier will compete in the Miss America pageant on September 9, 2019.
Itz M.2 days
3 things Water oxygen gas and heat aren't this four? 🤣
Nathaniel C.2 days
It produces three things (3) 1 water 2 oxygen 3 gas 4 heat I think you counted wrong
Dragron R.2 days
How come "water, gas, oxygen and heat" became only three things? 😲
Monix A.2 days
Ahsan Hussain isko hat lagane ko mangta hai.
Noor N.2 days
Thanks
Sarah M.2 days
"It only produces three things." "Water, oxygen, gas and heat."
Chiara K.2 days
sa first clip, lahi akung maremember hahahahahhaah
Vijay M.3 days
Nice
Eane M.3 days
I love how she displays an underrated form of talent -- science. Most of us think that talents are always performance-related like dancing or singing. Any form of excellence -- whether on visual presentation like dancing, cognitive capability like science experiment, or even practical skills like cooking and fixing cars -- are all talents, and every people in the world should be comfortable on showcasing it. <3
Justin B.3 days
Woke
Jose M.3 days
Water, oxygen, gas, and heat..... Those are four things
An T.3 days
kk ggt
Stephany G.4 days
nos salió igualito
Selma M.4 days
That's why she make me Laughling
الشيخ ب.6 days
I wish some day after u immigrate to USA, to see u on the same stage.. Elected as the most beautiful Scientist-Woman in the world
Syed O.6 days
: I challenge you to do this :D
Kharl S.6 days
Me after no nut november ends
Hamzà R.6 days
shfty !!!
Lazy L.7 days
She wants other girls to join science doing just catalytic decomposition of H2O2 and here, I got inspired by seniors when I saw them throwing sodium in water😂😂
Gabi D.12/10/2019 23:52
No te entendí ni vergas nose ingles