Monica Lewinsky new fights

Monica Lewinsky is now an activist fighting harassment and bullying, and she doesn't hold back when talking about late Fox News's late president.
Tonda M.02/13/2018 03:03
So she was forced?? I think NOT. When I was 19, heck 14 for that matter, NO ONE, NOT EVEN A PRESIDENT could make me do this or anything like it, but that's just me
Rachelle S.05/28/2017 11:32
He should of paid a far greater price than her as an older married President but he did not and after a while being grilled he got to move on. We still blame the woman for these things 😡
Brian D.05/27/2017 22:48
Ok kudos for her for sticking up for ppl but you literally blew the president (at the time) in the oval office you cant expect ppl to just blow that over (no pun intended)
Tiffany L.05/27/2017 21:06
When you're in your early 20s, you make decisions that will most likely be mistakes in the long run. With that said, I think regardless of what she would've done, somehow she would be at fault & blamed. If she said yes, then she would risk tainting her reputation & opportunities to progress in her career, be blackballed in the US political world, & be labeled as a slut because you caved in to the pressures of a very powerful man that could make or break your life. If she said no, then she would most likely get fired & blackballed by the president for not giving in to his desires, & still be somehow at fault for defending herself. For her, it would be a lose-lose situation. I mean look what happened to Anita Hill, for example. From what I read in the comments, most of you didn't look at the bigger picture. Damned if you do, damned if you don't.
Kellie C.05/27/2017 20:46
22 year olds are not smart. Clinton took the Oath and the vows not her. Monica was an impressionable 22 year old living in a fantasy- not a genius but she didn't deserve the level of hate and ridicule she got. Younger people need guidance not someone taking advantage of them.
Ashish P.05/27/2017 20:13
I see why Bill cheated I am sure all you guys out there would have done the same if u had Hillary as your wife
Erin B.05/27/2017 18:47
This TED talk as better than I'd expected it to be. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but if you haven't listened to it... you should.
John T.05/27/2017 18:42
"This happened to me" aaaaand im out
Dru M.05/27/2017 18:28
But you also profited off of it as well and you enjoyed that part quite a bit. Both Bill and Monica are responsible now own it.
Shawn W.05/27/2017 18:06
just watching her talk baffles me
Amber W.05/27/2017 17:38
Damn. One scroll through these comments and you've got all the answers you need as to why kids so viciously tear each other down. Look at the example all these so-called adults are setting for them. She got involved with a married man. It's not right, but she's far from the only one. The people actually involved in that situation have every right to have strong feelings about that. But I don't. And you don't. It's got nothing to do with us. And going out of your way to tear down a stranger for something that has nothing to do with you makes you a shitty person.
Louis G.05/27/2017 17:09
You were a tramp
Grace W.05/27/2017 17:00
Omg 😳😂 io
Porscha A.05/27/2017 16:36
Maybe campaign against women messing around with married men
Susan R.05/27/2017 16:06
Exactly Jill. No sympathy at all
Christine H.05/27/2017 15:27
Bitch please! You willingly sucked the presidents d*** in the white house! What did you want people to think of you??
Jill R.05/27/2017 15:24
She had no idea what she was doing???? Seriously? I knew exactly what I was doing at that age. No sympathy here.
Ally B.05/27/2017 15:21
And lady's and gentlemen, THIS is why we don't blow married presidents 😊
Susan R.05/27/2017 15:14
Seriously??? You were a consenting adult. You we not forced. You just didn't get the return you wanted. You girl, have nothing to say worth listening to!!!!
Krystal M.05/27/2017 14:58
Why doesn't she just not speak out and go on about her life. No one cares. She'll always be the butt end of a joke