Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds
It is one of the most unreachable places on Earth. That's why it has such a unique ecosystem. Surrounded by clouds, this mountain in South America is nicknamed the "floating island".
11/30/2019 7:20 AM
- 132.3k
- 2.1k
- 57
43 comments
Radha G.2 days
Beautiful place, not possible to reach there for people like us, but always it will remain in my mind if ever i get a chance to visit, I'm the first one.
Kimberly A.4 days
g? Charot hahahaha
Rachid A.4 days
6000سنة تو بليون. ههههههه
Na V.5 days
Beautiful
Katy A.5 days
Los Tepuis 😍
Termawatee P.5 days
Missed it on my last visit.. definitely doing it on my next visit 😍😍
Fami I.6 days
There are, all over the world, such high platue, not of such magnificent size and height as this, but all with distinct ecosystems and species that need protection.
Gilbert R.6 days
LOS GRINGOS ANDAN DANDO MUCHAS VUELTAS POR CANAIMA, ANDAN HABLANDO MUCHAS "MARAVILLAS" DE RORAIMA, HAY QUE ESTAR OJO DE GARZA CON ESO, POR QUE GRINGO NO ES GENTE, NI SIQUIERA CON ELLOS MISMOS, ADEMÁS ELLOS NO HACEN NADA GRATIS, Y TAMPOCO SON ALTRUISTAS, ALGO HABRÁN VISTO ALLÍ QUE ANDAN COMO NOVIA DE PUEBLO, "VESTIDOS Y ALBOROTADOS" OJO PELAO CON ESO.
Raquel P.12/11/2019 21:58
Majestuoso, y está aquí en Venezuela.
Edith E.12/11/2019 17:58
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ LOGICO,TODO LO MEJOR DEL MUNDO ESTA EN "AMERICA DEL SUR"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Peter J.12/10/2019 01:33
Mysterious mountain and it's beauty
Syed A.12/09/2019 19:10
An amazing natural place, of majestic mountains,and clouds falls,
Johan T.12/08/2019 14:02
oee manung pani yastii chaa
Char M.12/08/2019 04:16
Up
Joseph T.12/07/2019 22:53
Amazing view
Jansa A.12/07/2019 19:30
hello imán thanks! Very! Nicel video Sometimes problems with internet, i don't forget you my sweet and beautiful laidy, god bless you!🙏😘
Ace B.12/07/2019 03:31
can we tour here if we reach 10 years of ffrrieendssshiee?😍😍
Millan B.12/06/2019 00:18
Wow
Bernie M.12/05/2019 00:18
World highest waterfall angle falls is here. Very dificult to get there!
Antonio O.12/04/2019 21:31
fantastic!!!