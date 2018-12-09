back

Mr. President — where are you going?

Wait, where are you going? A look at Trump's weird habit of wandering away.

12/09/2018 10:01 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 368

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

263 comments

  • Thomas V.
    12/06/2019 20:52

    BEST PRESIDENT EVER 😂😎😘

  • Kevin R.
    12/06/2019 17:45

    impeach him immediately !!

  • Don B.
    12/05/2019 18:47

    His father had alzheimers when he died.... 🖕🏼🍄

  • Casey L.
    12/02/2019 03:30

    Dementia president with diapers on

  • James T.
    11/29/2019 02:22

    He's just stupid lol

  • Maverick K.
    11/28/2019 02:19

    What a f*ckwit! 😌

  • Richard R.
    11/28/2019 01:28

    He is about Stupid sob.

  • Ronald L.
    11/27/2019 17:18

    COMPLETE LOSER!!!!!!!!

  • Jocelyn M.
    11/27/2019 13:27

    😂😂😂😂😂😂i just can't take it😂😂😂God Bless America

  • David C.
    11/27/2019 05:34

    Donald Trump is so weird behavior! He looks like a coward like running away! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Thampi G.
    11/26/2019 15:12

    WTF AINT NO ONE EVER NEVER TAKE OVER THE QUEEN...AND GOT THE AUDACITY TO STOP INFRONT OF THE LADY.... WONDER WHAT SHE WAS THINKING AT THAT TIME... TRUMP IS A VERY LUCKY MAN... QUEEN'S GUARD DIDNT COME OUT AND SAY "GET OUT THE QUEEN'S WAY" FOR GODSAKE WALK BESIDE THE LADY.... TYPICAL A MENTALITY..... YOU CANT TELL ME WHAT TO DO..

  • Lavie O.
    11/26/2019 13:37

    Dementia I guess !!??

  • Michael M.
    11/26/2019 00:00

    TRUMP 2020

  • Michael P.
    11/25/2019 23:55

    ...senile...

  • César I.
    11/25/2019 11:24

    You sould see Piñera's involuntary movements

  • Linda S.
    11/25/2019 05:59

    Senile old fat orange lazy lying racist!

  • Ryan L.
    11/25/2019 05:18

    Going on space missions?

  • Mike D.
    11/24/2019 15:25

    As a president nothing except fore him self.

  • Manuel D.
    11/24/2019 09:24

    He is like a puppet

  • Pe T.
    11/24/2019 02:04

    Look, Trump has a good relationship with Israel PM Netanyahu and the PM is being charged with bribery, extortion and obstruction of justice.