back

Mysterious Great Blue Hole

Off the coast of Belize lies a massive underwater sinkhole. Welcome to the Great Blue Hole.

05/08/2019 6:37 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 150

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

104 comments

  • Makoto .
    11/28/2019 14:06

    Beautiful♪ ✨🌏

  • Tristan M.
    10/28/2019 14:37

    bo ta durf?

  • Trevor A.
    06/30/2019 01:09

    The earth's butthole

  • Michael G.
    06/29/2019 02:35

    It's bunk. Don't waste you time. Too far of a boat trip to see stalagmites at 150 ft for 10 mins.

  • Ferris V.
    06/25/2019 19:48

    did you see a great blue hole?

  • Devin L.
    06/21/2019 01:39

    Has to be perfect though

  • Joshua N.
    06/21/2019 01:33

    holy shit a natural circle

  • Jimmy M.
    06/20/2019 08:28

    I wonder is the hole there because of the reef or is the reef there because of the hole.

  • Craig R.
    06/12/2019 01:55

    great dive but didn't like the surprise bull shark feeding

  • Craig R.
    06/12/2019 01:54

    Mary Jean and I actually dove here 1.5 hour rough ride on a bright yellow cigarette boat with the mod squad crew no bathroom so I had them stop half way and let MJ out we both got out to relieve our self's,

  • Brew M.
    06/10/2019 22:59

    My wife’s depth gauge imploded at 150 feet on a Blue Hole dive. When I took it into the shop and gave it to the service tech, he checked out the gauge and asked “Blue Hole?” before I had said a word.

  • Alan U.
    06/09/2019 12:35

    Its the Caribbean SEA! The nearest ocean is the pacific about 250nm to the south.

  • Robert G.
    06/08/2019 12:25

    WHAT???? I didn't know that was in Ohio! https://www.arcamax.com/thefunnies/zits/s-2214726 June 6 - June 8 2019

  • Lor T.
    06/05/2019 01:51

    It a giant rock that fall from the sky that make a fk holelll

  • Maryo R.
    05/31/2019 15:37

    I thought it was a girl in bra, spreading her legs yay.

  • Amine K.
    05/28/2019 16:26

    that's what i told you about earlier

  • Miguelito M.
    05/28/2019 10:29

    no vea te mueres nadando por aquí no

  • Gregg S.
    05/25/2019 23:09

    You're kidding. Do you mean that the ocean's have been rising for 10,000 years? I heard from the climatologists that the oceans were just now rising because of my tractor.

  • Carol C.
    05/24/2019 07:58

    do you think there’s blue rocks there too ? 🤣🤣🤣 cx

  • Shane W.
    05/24/2019 01:28

    How good is the fishing?