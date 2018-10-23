back

News Anchor Doesn't Understand Why Blackface is Wrong

NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why blackface is racist.

10/23/2018 11:01 PM
  • 56.8k
  • 86

67 comments

  • Jazzmon A.
    10/30/2018 21:30

    Is she fired?

  • John B.
    10/30/2018 09:28

    , once again there's no black person in this world that whitens their face up to look like white folks on any day that includes Halloween

  • Yeni S.
    10/29/2018 18:50

    Omg so many people with double standards 🙄 I don’t see anyone saying anything when people dress up as a Mexican wearing a sombrero and big mustache now they find that funny but god forbid you paint your face some kind of dark color cuz now that’s being racist ...🤷🏾‍♀️ just saying ..and lol I don’t think Jesus was white.

  • Dora L.
    10/28/2018 10:47

    Amen Megyn!

  • Oscar C.
    10/27/2018 22:04

    Jesus was probably darker than Osama Bin Laden lol

  • Nicole G.
    10/27/2018 16:52

    Jesus was not white!!!

  • Shon B.
    10/26/2018 17:42

    What a VILE human! Is she a human?🤔

  • Bubba J.
    10/26/2018 16:57

    She is the most ignorant person I have ever seen

  • Breanna A.
    10/26/2018 12:46

    Really showing that blonde personality

  • Lori S.
    10/26/2018 01:21

    I agree

  • Brenda N.
    10/25/2018 20:55

    Even Emojis give you the option of what color you want your emojis.... Tan. Peach. Yellow. Orange. Brown. Or whatever colors they are...

  • Brenda N.
    10/25/2018 20:54

    I don’t get it either. I cannot be Diana Ross with white skin tone. I can’t be “IT” without the white makeup. I can’t be “Gumby” without green makeup. What’s the problem? Does anyone actually know what “blackface” is? That was not blackface.

  • Silú d.
    10/25/2018 19:45

    Jesus was NOT white.

  • David M.
    10/25/2018 16:57

    My shoe is black guess im racist

  • Mary S.
    10/25/2018 16:54

    WHITE PEOPLE

  • Christine M.
    10/25/2018 09:41

    Can't stand her don't ever watch her!!!

  • Leon O.
    10/24/2018 22:35

    White men can't jump White Chics Any spike Lee movie.. ...racist.

  • Lucy L.
    10/24/2018 22:29

    she must be really old 'cause i/m really old and that kind of racist mess was fiercely frowned upon when i was a child...

  • James L.
    10/24/2018 22:13

    Well, my only thought to this is that Megyn Kelly apologized for her comment, realized that she spoke out of turn and was probably offended a lot of people... SHE APOLOGIZED!!!!!!! Has TRUMP????

  • Arien C.
    10/24/2018 21:54

    Truth