News Anchor Doesn't Understand Why Blackface is Wrong

NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why blackface is racist.
Jazzmon A.10/30/2018 21:30
Is she fired?
John B.10/30/2018 09:28
, once again there's no black person in this world that whitens their face up to look like white folks on any day that includes Halloween
Yeni S.10/29/2018 18:50
Omg so many people with double standards 🙄 I don’t see anyone saying anything when people dress up as a Mexican wearing a sombrero and big mustache now they find that funny but god forbid you paint your face some kind of dark color cuz now that’s being racist ...🤷🏾♀️ just saying ..and lol I don’t think Jesus was white.
Dora L.10/28/2018 10:47
Amen Megyn!
Oscar C.10/27/2018 22:04
Jesus was probably darker than Osama Bin Laden lol
Nicole G.10/27/2018 16:52
Jesus was not white!!!
Shon B.10/26/2018 17:42
What a VILE human! Is she a human?🤔
Bubba J.10/26/2018 16:57
She is the most ignorant person I have ever seen
Breanna A.10/26/2018 12:46
Really showing that blonde personality
Lori S.10/26/2018 01:21
I agree
Brenda N.10/25/2018 20:55
Even Emojis give you the option of what color you want your emojis.... Tan. Peach. Yellow. Orange. Brown. Or whatever colors they are...
Brenda N.10/25/2018 20:54
I don’t get it either. I cannot be Diana Ross with white skin tone. I can’t be “IT” without the white makeup. I can’t be “Gumby” without green makeup. What’s the problem? Does anyone actually know what “blackface” is? That was not blackface.
Silú d.10/25/2018 19:45
Jesus was NOT white.
David M.10/25/2018 16:57
My shoe is black guess im racist
Mary S.10/25/2018 16:54
WHITE PEOPLE
Christine M.10/25/2018 09:41
Can't stand her don't ever watch her!!!
Leon O.10/24/2018 22:35
White men can't jump White Chics Any spike Lee movie.. ...racist.
Lucy L.10/24/2018 22:29
she must be really old 'cause i/m really old and that kind of racist mess was fiercely frowned upon when i was a child...
James L.10/24/2018 22:13
Well, my only thought to this is that Megyn Kelly apologized for her comment, realized that she spoke out of turn and was probably offended a lot of people... SHE APOLOGIZED!!!!!!! Has TRUMP????
Arien C.10/24/2018 21:54
Truth