NRA's Dana Loesch Put KKK Hoods on Thomas & Friends

This conservative host's rant about Thomas the Tank Engine ended with Thomas and his friends in KKK hoods. 🙄
119 comments
Dianna H.06/27/2019 10:32
She's an idiot, they are talking trains - like that's real. She's ok with talking trains but no other characteristics........
Jesi A.10/12/2018 23:15
Morgan P.09/27/2018 17:50
Merlin A.09/22/2018 13:28
Young K.09/22/2018 12:22
Agreed. People putting race and skin color on everything, even fictional things. People are idiots. “Omggg a role isn’t played by a black person or whoever isn’t white, blasphemy, racist,fascists!” Enough with victim mentality and self patting on the back. Gtfo.
Jared L.09/22/2018 01:05
I see no problem then again i dont watch Thomas and i realize that i dont care as im typing this
Emma L.09/20/2018 02:07
have you seen this 😂
Kevin P.09/19/2018 19:54
Franky Z.09/19/2018 19:32
So her problem is she’s trying to defend it saying “omg everyone’s buthurt Bc it’s a white only show” nooo I don’t think anyone was butthurt, they just decided to add ethnicity to a children’s show.. whooo cares? It’s a smart thing to do anyway
Mari D.09/19/2018 16:21
wtf is she talking about?? Lol
Emma T.09/18/2018 16:50
ohmygod
JaNaya L.09/18/2018 15:40
Ethan would have cussed her tf ouut 😂
Riley L.09/17/2018 21:07
She’s right 😂😂
Cecilia C.09/17/2018 18:44
Wait ...I never n Knew he was whit tf
Christian C.09/17/2018 18:18
Yeah those interviews were taken out of context.
Debbie M.09/17/2018 10:28
Can't the kids just watch TV in peace
Shawn T.09/17/2018 01:41
Trains... Ethnic trains? Like talking machines in a weird kids show that includes murder? Of a train.... Could be weirder so good luck
Edmond K.09/16/2018 22:54
🤦🏽♂️
Leoni M.09/16/2018 21:18
The world has gone insane, people are taking far too many drugs
Reba V.09/16/2018 21:08
Dana, have you had your DNA checked???