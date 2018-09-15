back

NRA's Dana Loesch Put KKK Hoods on Thomas & Friends

This conservative host's rant about Thomas the Tank Engine ended with Thomas and his friends in KKK hoods. 🙄

09/15/2018 9:01 PM
  • 51.0k
  • 170

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

119 comments

  • Dianna H.
    06/27/2019 10:32

    She's an idiot, they are talking trains - like that's real. She's ok with talking trains but no other characteristics........

  • Jesi A.
    10/12/2018 23:15

    😂😂

  • Morgan P.
    09/27/2018 17:50

    😂

  • Merlin A.
    09/22/2018 13:28

    😂😂

  • Young K.
    09/22/2018 12:22

    Agreed. People putting race and skin color on everything, even fictional things. People are idiots. “Omggg a role isn’t played by a black person or whoever isn’t white, blasphemy, racist,fascists!” Enough with victim mentality and self patting on the back. Gtfo.

  • Jared L.
    09/22/2018 01:05

    I see no problem then again i dont watch Thomas and i realize that i dont care as im typing this

  • Emma L.
    09/20/2018 02:07

    have you seen this 😂

  • Kevin P.
    09/19/2018 19:54

    Help support child sex abuse by purchasing an @nra approved 3DGun. https://www.lmtonline.com/news/local/crime/article/Controversial-Austin-man-behind-3-D-printed-gun-13241265.php

  • Franky Z.
    09/19/2018 19:32

    So her problem is she’s trying to defend it saying “omg everyone’s buthurt Bc it’s a white only show” nooo I don’t think anyone was butthurt, they just decided to add ethnicity to a children’s show.. whooo cares? It’s a smart thing to do anyway

  • Mari D.
    09/19/2018 16:21

    wtf is she talking about?? Lol

  • Emma T.
    09/18/2018 16:50

    ohmygod

  • JaNaya L.
    09/18/2018 15:40

    Ethan would have cussed her tf ouut 😂

  • Riley L.
    09/17/2018 21:07

    She’s right 😂😂

  • Cecilia C.
    09/17/2018 18:44

    Wait ...I never n Knew he was whit tf

  • Christian C.
    09/17/2018 18:18

    Yeah those interviews were taken out of context.

  • Debbie M.
    09/17/2018 10:28

    Can't the kids just watch TV in peace

  • Shawn T.
    09/17/2018 01:41

    Trains... Ethnic trains? Like talking machines in a weird kids show that includes murder? Of a train.... Could be weirder so good luck

  • Edmond K.
    09/16/2018 22:54

    🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Leoni M.
    09/16/2018 21:18

    The world has gone insane, people are taking far too many drugs

  • Reba V.
    09/16/2018 21:08

    Dana, have you had your DNA checked???