O.J Simpson parole hearing

"Nobody's ever accused me of pulling any weapon on them." During his parole hearing, O.J. Simpson made some cringeworthy statements.

07/20/2017 12:00 AM

Pop Culture

12 comments

  • Ben W.
    07/22/2017 20:54

    Someone remind me again, was there any evidence in this case, or another American, media generated scandal? Proof...

  • Patty M.
    07/22/2017 10:54

    He still has Judgement day to get through. You don't get away with fooling or dishonesty to God.

  • David R.
    07/20/2017 23:10

    i trust jason with a machete

  • Kalu U.
    07/20/2017 23:10

    Dylan Kelly dog.. comedic gold

  • Rick P.
    07/20/2017 22:49

    You should sentence someone for the crime you convict them of, not the crime you wanted to convict them of. I hate OJ, but I'm glad he's out

  • Cody S.
    07/20/2017 22:26

    Duh, of course he never pulled a gun on anyone.... it was a butcher knife.

  • Jeff B.
    07/20/2017 22:23

    I guess technically Nicole & Ron didn't accuse him of anything buuuuut.... yeah.... he should've phrased that better. 🙈🙈🙈👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽

  • Bryan C.
    07/20/2017 22:18

    I'm excited for him getting out of jail

  • Jerrod K.
    07/20/2017 22:15

    😂😂

  • Lauren S.
    07/20/2017 22:10

    Yeah he has never pulled a weapon on anyone

  • Joshua W.
    07/20/2017 20:46

    He is a good hearted person that would never hurt anyone. Just ask his wife.

  • Tatiana C.
    07/20/2017 19:32

    Fucking delusional!🙄🙄