Pizza recipe, a lockdown special
Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada
The peacock mantis shrimp is a fearsome hunter
Micronutris is the first edible insect farm in France
Should the airline industry receive support from governments?
DIY: How to make shampoo bars
Looks shit
Damn took so long for what? Front eh begginign after sit for 2h you can just kneat it!! Plus even using healthy olive oil to such amount I don't think it's healthy anymore...
if you start now, in just one week you can have 4 small pieces of most basic "pizza" ever
I would have died from hunger by that time... 😯🧐⏳🕟🕖
Make pizza for 3 days very easy hahaha
Please contact Andrea Porcu on Instagram if you have any question about this recipe: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_porcu/?hl=fr
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professionals who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/
7 comments
James G.39 minutes
Looks shit
London A.43 minutes
Damn took so long for what? Front eh begginign after sit for 2h you can just kneat it!! Plus even using healthy olive oil to such amount I don't think it's healthy anymore...
Matej P.an hour
if you start now, in just one week you can have 4 small pieces of most basic "pizza" ever
Tim O.an hour
I would have died from hunger by that time... 😯🧐⏳🕟🕖
Kevin D.an hour
Make pizza for 3 days very easy hahaha
Brut nature2 hours
Please contact Andrea Porcu on Instagram if you have any question about this recipe: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_porcu/?hl=fr
Brut nature2 hours
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professionals who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/