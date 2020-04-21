back

Pizza recipe, a lockdown special

Good news! You can use all that's left in your fridge to make a delicious homemade pizza. Here's how. 🍕 A new sustainable recipe by Écotable

04/21/2020 10:24 AM
7 comments

  • James G.
    39 minutes

    Looks shit

  • London A.
    43 minutes

    Damn took so long for what? Front eh begginign after sit for 2h you can just kneat it!! Plus even using healthy olive oil to such amount I don't think it's healthy anymore...

  • Matej P.
    an hour

    if you start now, in just one week you can have 4 small pieces of most basic "pizza" ever

  • Tim O.
    an hour

    I would have died from hunger by that time... 😯🧐⏳🕟🕖

  • Kevin D.
    an hour

    Make pizza for 3 days very easy hahaha

  • Brut nature
    2 hours

    Please contact Andrea Porcu on Instagram if you have any question about this recipe: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_porcu/?hl=fr

  • Brut nature
    2 hours

    The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professionals who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/