Pont du Gard, France: An impressive mineral landscape
The Tour de France crossed the world's highest Roman aqueduct yesterday. But the best way to contemplate the Pont du Gard and its beautiful setting could actually be to travel down this river... 🚣♀️
07/26/2019 10:34 AM
23 comments
