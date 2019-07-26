back

Pont du Gard, France: An impressive mineral landscape

The Tour de France crossed the world's highest Roman aqueduct yesterday. But the best way to contemplate the Pont du Gard and its beautiful setting could actually be to travel down this river... 🚣‍♀️

07/26/2019 10:34 AM
  • 132.2k
  • 28

Earth

23 comments

  • Gloria C.
    08/01/2019 01:52

    Thanks

  • Basanti H.
    07/31/2019 03:33

    Wow Amazing

  • Luzminda R.
    07/31/2019 01:56

    Also here in the Philippines

  • Yolande M.
    07/30/2019 22:47

    que de souvenirs pour moi ,été 1989 dans le Gard, j'ai eu droit à une petite descente en canoë cayak, magnifique pont merveilleux instants

  • Gonza M.
    07/30/2019 17:55

    Very. Nice. Place. Pic.

  • Sumita R.
    07/30/2019 09:44

    Very beautiful place 😍 indeed! I would like to enjoy the nature by traveling down the river.

  • Foyie M.
    07/30/2019 04:54

    lovely place. Let us keep it this way as well as other places. Help us stop environmental destruction and degradation. https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-bougainville?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

  • Susheela U.
    07/29/2019 17:29

    Beautiful so nice

  • Thu L.
    07/29/2019 00:46

    p

  • Gene M.
    07/28/2019 22:57

    BEAUTIFUL PLACE

  • Cecile E.
    07/28/2019 22:13

    Wow its nice to travel and sight seing there. Beautiful place i everseen in my life

  • Ian B.
    07/28/2019 22:04

    How about this !! 🤗

  • Ружица В.
    07/28/2019 21:36

    👌👍🙋

  • Jenny A.
    07/28/2019 17:39

    J'ai eu la chance de voir le pont du Gard. J'en ai gardé un très bon souvenir

  • Suchitra K.
    07/28/2019 14:05

    Beautiful

  • Rita G.
    07/28/2019 04:17

    Wow beautiful river and nature

  • Merlinda D.
    07/28/2019 00:35

    Wooow nice ..sooo beautiful view

  • Mohammad S.
    07/27/2019 13:48

    Nice

  • Mark K.
    07/26/2019 21:24

    I went there every year for 14 years Awesome place

  • Daniel E.
    07/26/2019 16:50

    , ,