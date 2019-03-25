back
Protecting Colombia's lands
Helping Colombian farmers to preserve the country's fragile biodiversity is the goal of this association. French comedian Baptiste Lorber went to Colombia with them. This is what he saw.
03/25/2019 12:28 PM
- 187.1k
- 711
- 13
10 comments
Peace N.04/18/2019 17:37
In a country wracked by corruption and war, people's trust in the post-conflict process of formalizing land ownership will be key in peacebuilding processes in Colombia, writes Nicholas Parkinson... https://www.peacenews.com/single-post/2019/04/16/Land-A-post-conflict-hurdle-for-Colombia
Nahir A.03/31/2019 22:12
Debemos cuidar el medio ambiente como nuestra mayor riqueza y fuente de vida!
Shamsher N.03/31/2019 05:23
बहुत जानकारी पूर्ण विचार ।
Abdull W.03/30/2019 08:23
۔
Firdos R.03/29/2019 01:15
Environment First....
Srinivasa M.03/28/2019 15:50
Columbian forest also suffered from drugs manufacturers in last decades.
Wayne R.03/28/2019 10:28
Wah, wah, wah.
Emma A.03/26/2019 18:34
So good.
Alfred O.03/26/2019 04:58
Very important report
Elvina B.03/26/2019 02:33
Ok cool