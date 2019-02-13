back

Puli dogs are some of the world's hairiest dog breeds

Meet the Puli, one of the hairiest dog breeds in the world. 🐶

02/13/2019 7:33 AM
  • 5.0m
  • 1.2k

And even more

  1. These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years

  2. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  3. How did the great auk go extinct?

  4. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  5. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  6. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

576 comments

  • Smith T.
    11/30/2019 22:00

    Rasta dog

  • Felicity O.
    11/30/2019 21:35

    2020 option

  • Alma P.
    11/30/2019 19:38

    N Mm.

  • Jen-jen R.
    11/30/2019 18:02

    eto nalang kunin ko haha ❤

  • Liza M.
    11/30/2019 16:14

    etu kukur buli gom a npai saa

  • Joseph E.
    11/30/2019 05:18

    Ghillie suit

  • ᜑᜀ ᜁ.
    11/29/2019 14:43

    wala lang ang cute hahahahahahha

  • Najwa K.
    11/29/2019 11:42

    bghit hada

  • Zoe D.
    11/29/2019 01:23

    ito na pala gusto ko

  • Angélique H.
    11/28/2019 19:45

    Not Ux !!!!

  • Jordan P.
    11/28/2019 19:30

    wow

  • Anwesh
    11/28/2019 10:13

    bhai dog breed er naam ta dekh

  • Mhelton R.
    11/28/2019 04:03

    , ,

  • Finest O.
    11/28/2019 03:15

    Waow! This is awesome.Love it!

  • Bella M.
    11/28/2019 01:24

    rigis? Hahahaha

  • Prestige E.
    11/27/2019 16:27

    I love this just have to shape off the hairs a little

  • Shanivee F.
    11/27/2019 14:30

    Eiii hasi dread pa luckyy😂😂😂💆

  • Laura L.
    11/26/2019 18:41

    Locky ya casi llega así JAJAJAJA

  • Tessa S.
    11/26/2019 14:20

    Omg scary is hell de first one lol

  • Sara Y.
    11/26/2019 12:02

    Ljaman Mamedòva