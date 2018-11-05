back

Puss caterpillars on the rise around Florida

You may want to steer of this adorable ball of fluff. 😧🐛

11/05/2018 2:10 PMupdated: 04/26/2019 6:08 PM
52 comments

  • Ismail M.
    11/30/2018 09:56

    😂😂😂

  • James B.
    11/29/2018 20:14

    Science fiction pain..... Put my hand on one when I was little. You NEVER forget that pain,

  • Chuy R.
    11/29/2018 19:00

    this is what i was talking about

  • Salim S.
    11/29/2018 12:06

    سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله العظيم

  • Kamel D.
    11/29/2018 11:08

    سبحان الله

  • Mirian M.
    11/29/2018 01:25

    Bellas orugas solo no las toquen todos tenemos un lugar en este mundo por algo Dios nos puso aca somos peores los humanos y aqui seguimos arruinando el planeta

  • Anjana S.
    11/28/2018 17:15

    All animals should have this kind of protection so humans keep away from them

  • Gerson R.
    11/28/2018 12:06

    Es la oruga de una mariposa muy bella son urticantes prevenir estar serva de el

  • Erika A.
    11/28/2018 02:02

    Yes almost died of pain

  • Gilby M.
    11/28/2018 01:16

    Didn’t you encounter this??

  • Nandy S.
    11/27/2018 19:10

    If it's so venomous to human skin how is it that trump can wear one for so long without it irritating him

  • Cindy H.
    11/27/2018 18:00

    They look like Donald trumps weave

  • Matthew N.
    11/27/2018 04:13

    Steer of huh

  • Kevin C.
    11/26/2018 17:45

    wanna go to Florida burn them with the torch 😂

  • Reid S.
    11/26/2018 06:34

    Seriously venomous spines. Some say the best spines, many say that.

  • Fransiskus H.
    11/25/2018 11:46

    Klo di indo ada di pohon mangga namanya ulat serit

  • James M.
    11/25/2018 10:18

    Gusano pollito... parece como si fuese un pequeño pollito...tocarlo es fatal....aquí en mi pueblo los hay....

  • John A.
    11/24/2018 23:23

    watch out for these in the plants

  • Nouhaila B.
    11/23/2018 13:04

    بسبوسة ديالك

  • Pærcifal O.
    11/22/2018 01:23

    Brutal