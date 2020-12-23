back
Queer Santa brings Christmas cheer to LGBTQ+ youth
For abandoned LGBTQ+ youth, Christmas can be a difficult time of year – until Queer Santa came to town…
12/23/2020 1:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:58
Queer Santa brings Christmas cheer to LGBTQ+ youth
- 4:38
Breaking stereotypes about asexuality
- 6:05
Nine simple questions about being transgender
- 2:35
ND city council member's powerful message on pride flag
- 2:26
Laverne Cox on violence against trans people
- 4:51
Nicky Doll: the French queen of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
3 comments
Tara B.28 minutes
Not all heroes wear capes; some wear Santa hats.
Jim J.29 minutes
Oh ffs...
Anton D.34 minutes
Someone's sexual preference is of no interest to me.