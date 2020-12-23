back

Queer Santa brings Christmas cheer to LGBTQ+ youth

For abandoned LGBTQ+ youth, Christmas can be a difficult time of year – until Queer Santa came to town…

12/23/2020 1:28 PM
3 comments

  • Tara B.
    28 minutes

    Not all heroes wear capes; some wear Santa hats.

  • Jim J.
    29 minutes

    Oh ffs...

  • Anton D.
    34 minutes

    Someone's sexual preference is of no interest to me.

