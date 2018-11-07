back
Rare footage of a "dumbo octopus" off the coast of California
This strange creature lives in the darkest parts of the ocean, and it's called the "Dumbo octopus" because of its ear-like fins.
11/07/2018 7:11 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:50 PM
176 comments
Morogo J.03/11/2019 01:33
GOD IS CREATOR REALLY.
Mohamd M.11/30/2018 04:37
سبحان الله
Ravi S.11/30/2018 04:35
Ya.allah
Venice G.11/30/2018 02:51
SO BOOTIFUL AND SOOO CUTE!
Md N.11/30/2018 02:37
ماشاء اللہ کیا اللہ کی قدرت ہے
Shah T.11/30/2018 00:41
Subhan Allah Subhan Allah
Emerald G.11/30/2018 00:23
Beautiful creature!!!
Prashant11/29/2018 16:29
It looks like a mixture of squid and octopus
Zubair M.11/29/2018 16:11
Subhan allah
Tegar G.11/29/2018 08:04
Ktila
ইরা র.11/29/2018 03:27
Ballerina of the sea
Nishantha A.11/29/2018 03:16
Beautiful
Babalola A.11/28/2018 23:23
Goodbye! goodbye!
Karina C.11/28/2018 22:10
👀
Ali W.11/28/2018 20:32
Asad
Dilshad H.11/28/2018 20:10
SUBHANALLAH GEE
Fatima P.11/28/2018 08:34
Woooooow ... c koi çà on dirait 1 lapin clôné avec des tentacules bizarres...😍😜😘😘😎😎
Gaasim B.11/28/2018 07:28
Amazing beautiful
Aira S.11/28/2018 06:17
Cutie😍sn
Kamran M.11/28/2018 03:04
Nice