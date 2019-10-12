back

Rare "UFO-shaped" Clouds

These "UFO-shaped" clouds are a real natural phenomenon — not a government conspiracy. 🛸 (via Brut nature)

12/09/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 2:30 PM
9 comments

  • Jay P.
    2 days

    Only a young child or a thread brain would consider this a UFO.

  • Alan L.
    2 days

    Have you ever had a cloud release sentient beings that then proceed to probe your arsehole? My mate Dave has. He’s also slept with 7 models at once when he was a teenager. He hasn’t got social media though so you can’t ask him.

  • Aroti B.
    2 days

    Wow amazing

  • Ariel F.
    3 days

    💚

  • Phil T.
    3 days

    Rare....they pop off the top of a mountain here all the time, sometimes three or more in a day.

  • Nelson L.
    3 days

    So now we know!!!

  • Waltraud W.
    3 days

    Often.some are absolutely spectacular

  • Ahmad J.
    12/10/2019 18:49

    UFOs are real, not a conspiracy 🙂

  • Muhammad M.
    12/10/2019 02:54

    Government conspiracy??? WTF

