A salamander isolated for thousands of years
This marine iguana is a perfect example of evolution
Rare "UFO-shaped" Clouds
Whip spiders look scary but they're not venomous
Japan's mysterious glowing squid
How spider monkeys use their tail
Only a young child or a thread brain would consider this a UFO.
Have you ever had a cloud release sentient beings that then proceed to probe your arsehole?
My mate Dave has. He’s also slept with 7 models at once when he was a teenager. He hasn’t got social media though so you can’t ask him.
Wow amazing
💚
Rare....they pop off the top of a mountain here all the time, sometimes three or more in a day.
So now we know!!!
Often.some are absolutely spectacular
UFOs are real, not a conspiracy 🙂
Government conspiracy??? WTF
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Jay P.2 days
Only a young child or a thread brain would consider this a UFO.
Alan L.2 days
Have you ever had a cloud release sentient beings that then proceed to probe your arsehole? My mate Dave has. He’s also slept with 7 models at once when he was a teenager. He hasn’t got social media though so you can’t ask him.
Aroti B.2 days
Wow amazing
Ariel F.3 days
💚
Phil T.3 days
Rare....they pop off the top of a mountain here all the time, sometimes three or more in a day.
Nelson L.3 days
So now we know!!!
Waltraud W.3 days
Often.some are absolutely spectacular
Ahmad J.12/10/2019 18:49
UFOs are real, not a conspiracy 🙂
Muhammad M.12/10/2019 02:54
Government conspiracy??? WTF