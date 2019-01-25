back

Relax With These "Oddly Satisfying" Videos

These precisely synchronized, flowing, and repetitive process videos are helping people find their "oddly satisfying" peace of mind. 🔄😌🔄 (via Brut UK)

01/05/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:37 AM

25 comments

  • Subhrajit Č.
    01/25/2019 06:34

    All i have seen is psychoANAList 😂

  • Thin Z.
    01/25/2019 02:14

    u

  • Jose C.
    01/24/2019 02:47

    👀

  • Dantes I.
    01/24/2019 00:25

    hora we para que tengas paz mental 😅😅😅🤟

  • Moatsem E.
    01/23/2019 13:41

    😂😂

  • Taso S.
    01/21/2019 19:16

    هي جننتني 😶🙄

  • Thoun T.
    01/20/2019 23:54

    V

  • Ayoub S.
    01/19/2019 16:32

    Khouya prv nsa9sik

  • Subash A.
    01/18/2019 09:10

    first ma hera

  • Braulio G.
    01/18/2019 03:38

    está interesante

  • AD A.
    01/17/2019 18:54

    J

  • Shahed R.
    01/17/2019 01:57

    Satisfying?! Seriously? Everytime I see these stuffs, I feel Extremely Discomfort instead of being satisfied. Don't know who claimed these satisfying and what's on their mind actually! These staffs are headache at all!

  • Najoua S.
    01/16/2019 21:20

    chi5ou 😂😂

  • Anowarul H.
    01/16/2019 18:23

    পুলিশ পারেনা হেন কাজ নেই।

  • Mahmoud A.
    01/13/2019 20:33

    احا مش فااهم حااجه

  • Escudero J.
    01/13/2019 12:40

    Buena por esa

  • واثقه ب.
    01/12/2019 22:46

    👍

  • Rajendran M.
    01/12/2019 12:30

    മുന്നോക്ക വിഭാഗത്തിലെ പിന്നോക്കക്കാരുടെ മാനദണ്ഡത്തിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്താമായിരുന്നു......?

  • Khan S.
    01/12/2019 10:28

    It's headache

  • ضیاء ا.
    01/11/2019 19:41

    Name of ALLAH is only the way of satisfaction and peace of mind . . . . . . . .

