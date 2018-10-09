back

Reporters Bleep Themselves When Quoting Trump

Bleep! When reporters quote Trump they have to be their own bleep button. 🤬

09/10/2018 5:01 PM

5 comments

  • Joyce I.
    09/13/2018 10:47

    Actually his mouth is a shithole

  • Michael C.
    09/11/2018 10:45

    move2madrid dot com

  • Mark W.
    09/11/2018 02:11

    go back tyo fox you tart.

  • Leonardo A.
    09/10/2018 18:10

    Well keep on watching Fox News I would suggest drop the crack pipe

  • Brut
    09/10/2018 16:37

    When they're not bleeping themselves, outlets like CNN are constantly battling the Trump administration.

