Reporters Bleep Themselves When Quoting Trump

The life of Joe Biden
Moment-by-moment timeline of Capitol riots with previously unseen evidence
Maori MP is ejected from NZ parliament for refusing to wear a tie
3 most memorable moments from Trump's lawyers
Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained
Actually his mouth is a shithole
move2madrid dot com
go back tyo fox you tart.
Well keep on watching Fox News I would suggest drop the crack pipe
When they're not bleeping themselves, outlets like CNN are constantly battling the Trump administration.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Joyce I.09/13/2018 10:47
Actually his mouth is a shithole
Michael C.09/11/2018 10:45
move2madrid dot com
Mark W.09/11/2018 02:11
go back tyo fox you tart.
Leonardo A.09/10/2018 18:10
Well keep on watching Fox News I would suggest drop the crack pipe
Brut09/10/2018 16:37
When they're not bleeping themselves, outlets like CNN are constantly battling the Trump administration.