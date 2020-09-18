The life of Shakira
Republicans vs Dems: The dance-off
Mary B.2 days
Trump dancing beside Jeffrey Epstein....😏
Greg V.7 days
BOTH EQUALLY BIPARTISAN BRUTAL.😂
Thomas V.09/22/2020 14:01
Trump is working while the stupid democrats are dancing 😂😎
Tony G.09/21/2020 21:19
Trump swaying NO rythm whatsover.
Syeda I.09/21/2020 11:03
Bush had the best moves! 🤣
Bernd S.09/20/2020 06:56
"I hope that Trump will not be confirmed in office. His style, his rudeness, his exclusive thinking in the form of punishments, his ignorance and his one-sided daredevil burden humanity as a whole, peace, social justice, ecological sustainability, democracy and anti-racism. Besides, the people of the United States do not deserve to be represented by such a man. And I hope for more balanced and factual relations between the United States and China and Russia. There should be no US pressure on the federal government to upgrade more and more. However, a new president may continue to withdraw American soldiers and, above all, American nuclear weapons from Germany. "
Bernd S.09/20/2020 06:56
What can one expect of a Nation which values "Freedom of Speech" higher than Life (=functioning healthcare etc.) They rather allow literal NAZI-parades incl. tiki-torches, Swastikas and Antisemitist shoutings, than improve their social security... They are proud of having defeated the NAZIs, and let them grow within their own Nation. Thankfully it's a minority, but a very LOUD minority. And those who shout the loudest get the attention.
Kathrin G.09/19/2020 23:13
Actually , I love ❤️ to dance.. however, this is .... abit more serious.....then just me... Mmmmmm doesn’t matter how good you dance the music plays with the intelligence ....tired of a liar and playing just us......
Jordyn E.09/19/2020 21:33
I guess their dancing is just as bad as their leadership skills on both sides.
Jan-Pieter R.09/19/2020 19:29
You should invite George and Michelle to your danceparty.
Barbara A.09/19/2020 13:14
No contest. The Dems win 🏆. Obama's smooth 🎤. Trump sways like a pendulum on an old clock 🕰 lol.
Peggy H.09/19/2020 13:10
Toss up.
James C.09/19/2020 11:32
Who is “you people”?
Shamim Q.09/19/2020 11:17
What about Theresa May's moves in UK.
Kim H.09/19/2020 10:50
👉💙💙💙💙👍
Toni H.09/19/2020 04:55
That was embarrassing 🤪😳
Bianca J.09/18/2020 23:40
Cringe...
Dennis W.09/18/2020 20:42
Bush has the best moves
Chris U.09/18/2020 20:41
Michelle and Dubya are the coolest.
Kirby E.09/18/2020 20:24
Well, their elections dont work out so well.