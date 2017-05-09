back

Sanders and Carter want Americans to vote more

President Jimmy Carter revealed who he voted for in the Democratic primaries and Bernie Sanders urges Americans to vote.

05/09/2017 11:30 AM
  • 77.4k
  • 49

Solutions

  1. A Smart Cane For the Visually Impaired

  2. 5 inspiring stories from Africa

  3. How the world could eat 100% organic

  4. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  5. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  6. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

45 comments

  • Jim C.
    05/10/2017 22:29

    BERNIE IS CARTER, incarnated!

  • Garrett M.
    05/10/2017 15:41

    "lowest voter turnout." more people voted for the loser of our election than the entire population of france

  • Jeanna H.
    05/10/2017 09:00

    I fav!!! YEP!

  • Omar V.
    05/10/2017 06:40

    you were right about trump. You called it on new years 2016 (or as I like to call it. The year Toby survived) but after this promo Bernie is unstoppable

  • Stephen P.
    05/10/2017 06:27

    This entire country is a fucking joke. There's no saving this, the question isn't if but when America will fall

  • Karina C.
    05/10/2017 04:34

    Victor M. Perez

  • Kobena A.
    05/10/2017 04:33

    Jimmy carter still alive??😂

  • Jesse O.
    05/10/2017 04:12

    Lol jimmy carter is worst president of all time

  • Rafael D.
    05/10/2017 03:29

    2020 will be my first year that I am able to vote. Lets see what my options end up being at that time.

  • Elijah E.
    05/10/2017 03:12

    Bernie bro!

  • Jennifer P.
    05/10/2017 03:01

    We also need to make it a national holiday or on a weekend.

  • Dakota L.
    05/10/2017 02:52

    Maybe if they gave us real people as candidates instead of politicians.

  • Jeremy B.
    05/10/2017 02:44

    There's a reason a lot of people didn't vote. Like when bosses don't hear feedback from their employees. Our opinions are not valued one bit.

  • Thomas J.
    05/10/2017 02:13

    Lol

  • Chippy B.
    05/10/2017 01:40

    "urges American to vote"

  • Alicia F.
    05/10/2017 01:33

    😂😂😂

  • Hillary V.
    05/10/2017 01:19

    Very true I work at the DPSS office not many ppl want to register to vote and those are the people that should especially. We all need to vote, please vote I always tell them its important to. We all depends on the system in one way or another. Please, you never know when u might need emergency anything. You be surprise at how many don't.

  • Tyler C.
    05/10/2017 01:11

    I highly doubt they will have a problem getting people to vote next time! Lol

  • Martin G.
    05/10/2017 00:34

    And then they both boarded the double-occupancy ice floe and waved farewell to the tribe.

  • Kyle M.
    05/10/2017 00:26

    It's is true that our voter turn out is an absolute joke.