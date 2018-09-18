back

She's Empowering Women to Ditch the Dye

She's empowering women to ditch the dye and embrace the gray.

09/18/2018 9:01 PM
  • 132.7k
  • 28

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

21 comments

  • Rosa C.
    11/30/2018 21:58

    I tryed to ditch the dye this year and it’s hard when your family and friends are not supportive but after looking more into it and support groups I think my New Years goal for 2019 is to ✊🏼! y

  • Angelica G.
    09/29/2018 13:34

    Yeah. The problem is the transition. How do you keep that demarcation line from looking unattractive?

  • Ameur B.
    09/29/2018 08:01

    سبحان الله

  • Miki S.
    09/28/2018 01:51

    It seems ageist to imply grey is ugly anyway! Same with wrinkles. I mean your going to age, we all do. Age is NOT unattractive and shame on every industry that made it seem that way.

  • Redouan N.
    09/26/2018 20:30

    N.

  • Johan P.
    09/25/2018 20:53

    Wow, just like 2 billion other women her age.... She's really awesome

  • مصباح ا.
    09/21/2018 02:40

    ناقص الواعر وعلي

  • Md K.
    09/20/2018 23:30

    mbkaumokpfz

  • Paige A.
    09/20/2018 18:50

    My mom would never. I've suggested it to her but she just won't. I plan on when I go grey to get a blue or purple tint added to it

  • Ine T.
    09/20/2018 00:50

    Do it every 2/3 weeks

  • Ine T.
    09/20/2018 00:49

    It is a CHOICE I LOVE dying but cost alot !

  • Diana D.
    09/19/2018 09:30

    En plus mode les cheveux gris

  • Basma H.
    09/19/2018 04:53

    لكن في الإسلام محبب صبغ الشعر حتي يصبح جميل لكن صبغة الشعر السوداء غير محببة لي كبار السن

  • Grant L.
    09/19/2018 04:52

    Yeah ditch the black lipstick too

  • Soo J.
    09/19/2018 02:24

    I embraced the pink and the purple. Might try bright orange next. 😃

  • Chan K.
    09/19/2018 02:16

    Hellllll nooooo

  • Rhonda S.
    09/19/2018 01:28

    I love my gray hair!!

  • Dianna C.
    09/19/2018 00:37

    I cant wait to get grey hair but not the wrinkles.🙄

  • Brut
    09/18/2018 21:37

    This 50-plus woman is embracing her fashionable side.

  • Jennifer R.
    09/18/2018 21:18

    , uh No! Lol