She's empowering women to ditch the dye and embrace the gray.
21 comments
Rosa C.11/30/2018 21:58
I tryed to ditch the dye this year and it’s hard when your family and friends are not supportive but after looking more into it and support groups I think my New Years goal for 2019 is to ✊🏼! y
Angelica G.09/29/2018 13:34
Yeah. The problem is the transition. How do you keep that demarcation line from looking unattractive?
Ameur B.09/29/2018 08:01
سبحان الله
Miki S.09/28/2018 01:51
It seems ageist to imply grey is ugly anyway! Same with wrinkles. I mean your going to age, we all do. Age is NOT unattractive and shame on every industry that made it seem that way.
Redouan N.09/26/2018 20:30
N.
Johan P.09/25/2018 20:53
Wow, just like 2 billion other women her age.... She's really awesome
مصباح ا.09/21/2018 02:40
ناقص الواعر وعلي
Md K.09/20/2018 23:30
mbkaumokpfz
Paige A.09/20/2018 18:50
My mom would never. I've suggested it to her but she just won't. I plan on when I go grey to get a blue or purple tint added to it
Ine T.09/20/2018 00:50
Do it every 2/3 weeks
Ine T.09/20/2018 00:49
It is a CHOICE I LOVE dying but cost alot !
Diana D.09/19/2018 09:30
En plus mode les cheveux gris
Basma H.09/19/2018 04:53
لكن في الإسلام محبب صبغ الشعر حتي يصبح جميل لكن صبغة الشعر السوداء غير محببة لي كبار السن
Grant L.09/19/2018 04:52
Yeah ditch the black lipstick too
Soo J.09/19/2018 02:24
I embraced the pink and the purple. Might try bright orange next. 😃
Chan K.09/19/2018 02:16
Hellllll nooooo
Rhonda S.09/19/2018 01:28
I love my gray hair!!
Dianna C.09/19/2018 00:37
I cant wait to get grey hair but not the wrinkles.🙄
Brut09/18/2018 21:37
This 50-plus woman is embracing her fashionable side.
Jennifer R.09/18/2018 21:18
, uh No! Lol