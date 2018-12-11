She Wants the World to See The Beauty of Her Scars

Adetutu O.J Alabi was bullied and shamed into barely leaving the house because of her tribal mark scars. Now, she wants the world to see them. ✊🏿
Olujoke S.01/03/2019 04:33
I just want to say a very BIG Thank you for your boldness, confidence, and for Being you. Thank you for Promoting the Yoruba African Heritage Values. Thank you. You are so beautiful. Congratulations. Continue to live your dream and doing what you love. Create N Rule your World, worldwide. Just Be. May the blessings be.
Tawa A.12/31/2018 17:13
l Love her beautiful smile 😘
Uriel G.12/31/2018 15:22
i am proud of you. Go growing and keep loving life. God bless you
Salim P.12/30/2018 16:07
Nyc
Alhassan A.12/30/2018 00:10
That's Nice
Davia D.12/29/2018 22:26
😍😍😍
Adeyemo S.12/29/2018 06:09
Nice one baby
Asma A.12/28/2018 00:49
I like it. I think it's beautiful and unique!
Joan U.12/27/2018 13:30
Your not replying your chats why
Adil D.12/26/2018 20:45
zencddd
Antony P.12/26/2018 00:12
Anmales
RA D.12/23/2018 07:53
She as the kyuubi omg🤔😲
Eusop E.12/19/2018 04:19
100
Obiageli U.12/19/2018 03:37
Yoruba people will be like ooh so beautiful, nonsense and stupid pain mark called tribal
Carlos A.12/18/2018 06:10
I am not seeing. Tribal marks, I am looking at a child of the divine light wonderfully made . Listen to that voice, the smile and beauty that radiates from the inside.
Ivan M.12/18/2018 04:14
Í like cat ladies
Judacy R.12/18/2018 03:08
Now I like the positivity n all but why would parents do this to their children’s face... it must have been so painful for her because I saw her baby pic n she had it..
Adele M.12/18/2018 03:07
There's marks are marks of no fear I'm me my past is me I am strong and I shall not be disgraced I'm worth a great life just the same as anyone else live it the only life is one life just remember you are not like them people who have been bad to you you are good show others and god bless
Adele M.12/18/2018 02:58
You ARE you and that is a buetie never forget it simple your mum gave you that gift it's a blessing
Folake P.12/17/2018 15:13
Babe receive my hi-five